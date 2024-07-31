JSP's Kasia and Tensa Mines Secure Prestigious Mines Safety Awards 2024

Jindal Steel and Power Limited

New Delhi/ Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 31: Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) has been honored with the Mines Safety Awards 2024 by the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) at the All-India Mines Safety Awards for its exceptional commitment to safety at its mining sites in Odisha. The Kasia Iron Ore Mines received the second prize in the large open cast metal mines category, while the Tensa Iron Ore Mines secured the second prize in the medium open cast metal mines category. Notably, JSP was the sole recipient of these accolades in the Joda and Koira Sectors.

Member of Parliament and JSP's Chairman Naveen Jindal expressed his pride, stating, "For JSP, safety comes first. Receiving the Mines Safety Award 2024 is a tremendous honor. These awards reflect our team's unwavering dedication to achieving safety excellence at Kasia and Tensa Mines, ensuring a safe and secure workplace. We are committed to adopting the best practices and the latest technologies to maintain the highest safety standards in our operations."

The Mines Safety Award - 2024, a pioneering national-level program established by the Director General Mines Safety, aims to promote best practices and enhance safety in coal, metal, and oil & gas mining operations across India. Assessments for the award were conducted by the All-India Mines Safety Association (AIMSA) in July 2024.

JSP has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to safety through various initiatives, including regular safety audits, comprehensive employee training programs, and the integration of advanced safety technologies. The company has also established a robust emergency response system to effectively manage unforeseen incidents, reinforcing its safety-first approach.

JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining, and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of USD 12 billion globally, the company continually enhances its capacity utilization and efficiency, driving towards a self-reliant India.

