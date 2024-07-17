JSW MG Motor India's ZS EV Records 95 per cent Q-on-Q Growth

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 17: JSW MG Motor India has achieved a significant milestone in its NEV (New Energy Vehicle) journey through its ZS EV, India's first Pure-Electric Internet SUV, recording its highest monthly sales. Sales of the ZS EV increased by 95 per cent in Q2 '2024 compared to Q1 '2024, demonstrating its growing appeal among EV buyers in India. Notably, electric vehicles accounted for 40 per cent of the company's total sales in June, highlighting the rising demand for MG EVs and greater customer acceptance and satisfaction and a shift towards ZS EV.

JSW MG Motor India's June NEV sales increased by 21% year-on-year, further solidifying its strategy for this category. The manufacturer's overall NEV segment exhibited a 39% growth in Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024, pointing to an accelerating adoption of its electric vehicles. The company remains committed to investing in advanced technology and NEV infrastructure to support a greener future. Their focus continues to be on providing customers with cutting-edge NEVs that prioritize efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

"Our focus on expanding our electric vehicle portfolio is yielding positive results, as evidenced by the strong sales performance of MG EVs," said, Satinder Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India. "The significant contribution of NEVs to our overall sales reinforces our commitment to sustainable mobility. We remain dedicated to supporting the transition to electric vehicles in India and providing our customers with innovative and environmentally friendly transportation solutions," he added.

Beyond the strong sales figures, JSW MG Motor India has taken concrete steps to solidify its position as a leader in India's NEV space and contribute to strengthening and boosting the country's EV infrastructure. With 6-way charging and its ecosystem partners, JSW MG India has installed more than 15,000 charging touchpoints nationwide, including public and home chargers.

The carmaker has been focused on bringing a world-class technology-enabled futuristic suite of automobile products including the new generation of intelligent connected ICE and NEVs in India. With a strong focus on EVs, the company is also looking at battery assembly at its plant along with cell manufacturing and a major production ramp-up with extensive localisation.

