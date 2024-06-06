JTB India Introduces Strategic Meetings Management Hub at Cvent CONNECT 2024

BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 6: JTB India is excited to announce its participation in Cvent CONNECT 2024, the leading event technology conference, taking place from June 10 to 13 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Hall 3, M10 in San Antonio, TX, and online. The conference will gather industry leaders and innovators to share insights and network. JTB India will showcase its new Strategic Meetings Management (SMM) hub in India, catering to the APAC region globally.

Attendees at Cvent CONNECT can expect:

* Innovative Product Demonstrations: JTB India will unveil its newest technological advancements designed to enhance meetings and events management and attendee engagement.

* Insightful Sessions: Participate in discussions led by JTB India experts on the latest trends and best practices in Strategic Meetings Management.

* Networking Opportunities: Engage with JTB India representatives and industry peers to foster new connections and collaborations.

The JTB India Strategic Meetings Management focuses on service quality and attendee satisfaction, utilising innovative technology and personalised approaches to enhance the overall meeting experience. By partnering with JTB India, organisations not only save costs but also benefit from improved service delivery, reduced risks, and better control over meeting management.

"Our Strategic Meetings Management empowers organisations to optimise their event-related processes, achieve cost savings, and enhance service quality," said Udit Mathur (Deputy General Manager | Head of Operations | SMM Business), JTB Asia Pacific Headquarters. "By leveraging our expertise, clients can maximise returns on their business objectives, deriving 15% more value from their budgets. With our extensive network and expertise, we negotiate favourable contracts and centralise procurement to provide cost-effective solutions without compromising quality. Our team streamlines workflows and automates tasks, boosting productivity."

Having established a Strategic Meeting Management hub in India, JTB India has been developing a structure that integrates event management software, human resources, and expertise to deliver value to brands globally.

