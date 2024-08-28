JTB Meetings & Events to Showcase Strategic Meetings Management Excellence at BLTM 2024

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 28: JTB India Pvt. Ltd., a leader in corporate event management and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming BLTM 2024 (Business + Leisure Travel and MICE), one of India's premier trade shows in the travel and tourism industry. The event will take place from August 29 to August 31, 2024, at the Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC) in New Delhi.

JTB Meetings & Events will be showcasing its expertise in Strategic Meetings Management (SMM) and corporate event solutions. As a global hub for SMM, JTB Meetings & Events leverages cutting-edge technology and a rich talent pool to deliver optimised event processes that drive significant cost savings and enhanced service quality. Through centralised procurement and streamlined workflows, JTB India ensures that clients gain maximum value from their budgets while achieving their business objectives.

What to Expect at BLTM 2024:

* VIP Registration and Inauguration: The event will kick off with a VIP registration followed by an inauguration program, setting the stage for two days of intensive networking and knowledge sharing.

* Sessions and Workshops: Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in sessions and workshops focusing on innovations in sustainable event design, the future of corporate travel, and a specialized MICE workshop by the Network of Indian MICE Agents.

* B2B Networking: The event will feature B2B speed networking sessions, allowing attendees to schedule appointments and connect with potential partners using an advanced online tool.

* Awards and Recognitions: BLTM 2024 will conclude with a valedictory function, where the Responsible Tourism Awards will be presented, recognizing outstanding contributions to sustainable travel and tourism.

As part of the JTB Group, a leading global travel service provider, JTB Meetings & Events is connected to an extensive network of companies across 35 countries. This global Destination Management Company (DMC) network ensures that JTB delivers the highest quality of products and services, rooted in the Japanese tradition of hospitality, known as 'Omotenashi.' With over a century of expertise, JTB Meetings & Events redefines corporate event management by creating memorable and enriching experiences that align with clients' goals.

JTB India invites all attendees to visit the JTB stall, where their team will be available to discuss how SMM solutions can transform anyone's corporate events. Discover how JTB Meetings & Events can help maximize returns from business events with their advanced technology and professional expertise.

For more information about JTB Meetings & Events' participation in BLTM 2024 or to schedule a meeting with the team, please contact us at sales@jtb-india.com.

