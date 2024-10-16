Jubin Nautiyal Enchants 12,000 Fans at His First Live Concert in Maharashtra, Organized by Fourstar Entertainment

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: The evening of Sunday, October 13, marked a historic moment for music lovers as renowned playback singer Jubin Nautiyal took the stage for his first live concert in Maharashtra at Mayfield Eva Estate in Pune. Organized by Fourstar Entertainment and sponsored by Myantra Properties, Tuborg Zero Soda, Uttam Caters, and many others, the concert attracted an enthusiastic crowd of over 12,000 fans who gathered to experience an unforgettable night of melodious hits.

The event showcased Nautiyal's vocal prowess with a mix of his popular songs, captivating the audience from the very first note. Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt performances, Nautiyal left no stone unturned, delivering a setlist that resonated deeply with fans.

Co-founders of Fourstar Entertainment, Tushar Khandelwal and Nikhil Medankar, expressed their delight at the overwhelming turnout. Khandelwal and Medankar, seasoned entrepreneurs with a passion for the entertainment industry, have backgrounds in event management, production, and promotion. Their experience has been pivotal in shaping the vision of Fourstar Entertainment into a leading player in the live event space. "This event has surpassed our expectations. Jubin's music has a universal appeal, and to see so many people come together to celebrate it is truly special," Khandelwal and Medankar remarked. They also acknowledged the critical role that Myantra Properties, Tuborg Zero Soda, Uttam Caters, and other sponsors played in making the event possible, saying, "Their support has been instrumental in bringing this concert to life."

The atmosphere at Mayfield Eva Estate was electric, with fans singing along and dancing to Nautiyal's iconic tracks. The concert featured state-of-the-art sound and lighting, enhancing the overall experience and making it a night to remember.

Security measures were well-coordinated, ensuring a safe environment for all attendees. Fans praised the event organization, highlighting the seamless entry process and the overall festive ambiance.

As the night drew to a close, Jubin Nautiyal took a moment to thank his fans, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support. "Performing in Pune has always been a joy, and tonight was no exception. Thank you for being such an amazing audience!" he exclaimed.

The success of this concert underscores the growing demand for live music events in Pune, paving the way for more spectacular performances in the future. With Fourstar Entertainment at the helm and sponsors like Myantra Properties, Tuborg Zero Soda, and Uttam Caters supporting the endeavor, music lovers can expect more unforgettable nights filled with their favorite artists.

