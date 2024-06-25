June is Fatherhood Awareness Month; 5 Hitachi ACs That You Could Gift to your Dad

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 25: In today's fast-paced world, finding a gift that truly shows appreciation toward your dad's sacrifices for the comfort of his family can be challenging. An air conditioner is not just a gift of comfort, but a testament to your care and thoughtfulness. It ensures that your dad stays cool and comfortable during the hottest months of the year, providing a haven of relaxation at home.

We have shortlisted Hitachi's top 5 air conditioners with a combination of innovative technology, energy efficiency, and user-friendly features making them the ideal choice to celebrate this Fatherhood Awareness Month. Additionally, all these ACs have a 5-year comprehensive warranty, including gas charging.

1. Hitachi Yoshi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Hitachi Yoshi 1.5 Ton is a 5-Star AC with advanced features and magnificent colling efficiency. It contains a 4-way wing for uniform colling even in large spaces, the ice Clean feature powered by FrostWash technology, allows easy wet-cleaning of the indoor unit coil at the press of a button. Xpandable+ technology is another exceptional feature that automatically adjusts the compressor's RPM to maintain the desired temperature regardless of external conditions.

Key Features:

* ice Clean powered by FrostWash Technology

* Xpandable+

* Long air throw

* Hexa Sensor

Other Features:

* 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tube

* SuperSlit Fins

* Anti-Corrosive Coating

2. Hitachi iZen 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Hitachi iZen 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC combines sleek design with cutting-edge technology. It features the advanced ice Clean feature that allows you to wet-clean the indoor unit (IDU) coil eliminating the bacteria, dust & mold on the coil. Its Xpandable+ technology ensures comfortable & efficient cooling indoors regardless of the temperature outdoors. The Long Air Throw ensures that every corner of the room is evenly cooled. The Ambiance Light highlights. the temperature within the room by displaying a specific colour light making it easier for you to know the aura of the room.

Key Features:

* ice Clean powered by FrostWash Technology

* Xpandable+

* Long air throw

* Ambience Light

Other Features:

* 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tube

* Anti-Corrosive Coating

3. Hitachi Senpai 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Hitachi Senpai 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC is a top pick from the Hitachi cooling & Heating airHome series, designed to blend indoors & outdoors effortlessly. It is known for its durability and superior design. Its UV Protection keeps the unit's pristine white colour intact even during harsh weather. The 24m Long Air Throw ensures comprehensive cooling to every corner of the room. The AC is equipped with innovative features like Auto Coil Dry, Silent Air, and a Tropical Design, making it highly efficient and environmentally friendly.

Key Features:

* Long air throw

* My Mode

* Ambience Light

* Silent air

* Odour-free air

Other Features:

* 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tube

* SuperSlit Fins

* Xpanded Voltage Surge Protection

* Anti-Corrosive Coating

4. Hitachi Yoshi 1 Ton 5 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC

The Hitachi Yoshi 1 Ton 5 Star AC is perfect for smaller rooms, offering efficient cooling with a stylish design. Its ice Clean function ensures clean air circulation, but eradicates dust, bacteria & mold from the indoor unit coil, while the Xpandable+ feature adapts the cooling performance based on indoor and outdoor conditions. The Long Air Throw ensures even cooling, making this unit a great addition to any room.

Key Features:

* ice Clean powered by FrostWash Technology

* Xpandable+

* Long air throw

* Ambience Light

* Hexa Sensor

Other Features:

* 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tube

* SuperSlit Fins

* Xpanded Voltage Surge Protection

* Anti-Corrosive Coating

5. Hitachi iZen 2 Ton 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC

The Hitachi iZen 2 Ton 3 Star AC is designed to deliver robust cooling for larger spaces. It features the ice Clean function for maintaining the indoor unit's efficiency by allowing you to wet-clean the indoor unit (IDU) coil with the press of a button, Xpandable+ technology offers comfortable & efficient cooling despite the weather outdoors, and Long Air Throw provides uniform air distribution. The sleek design with a dual gold colour strip adds a touch of sophistication to your home decor.

Key Features:

* ice Clean powered by FrostWash Technology

* Xpandable+

* Long air throw

* Ambience Light

* Hexa Sensor

Other Features:

* 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tube

* SuperSlit Fins

* Green Refrigerant

* Anti-Corrosive Coating

These top-rated Hitachi ACs will not only help beat the heat but also enhance the indoor air quality, ensuring a healthy living environment for the father figure in your life.

