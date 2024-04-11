KABIL signed MoU with CSIR-IMMT for technical collaboration on critical minerals

New Delhi [India], April 11 : Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) has signed an MoU with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT), aimed at fostering technical and knowledge cooperation for Critical Minerals. The MoU was signed at the NALCO Corporate Office in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

According to the MoU, KABIL will use the technical expertise and services provided by CSIR-IMMT to undertake various projects. These initiatives include the design and analysis of metallurgical test work plans, the development and review of process flowsheets, and the selection of process technologies for mineral processing, beneficiation, and metal extraction.

Moreover, the agreement will foster joint research efforts and facilitate the exchange of scientific information between the two entities.

"This collaboration will foster a thriving environment needed for exploration of critical minerals. Advancing scientific research and technology development in the mineral and metallurgical sectors are essential to the growth and sustainability of the Indian mining industry and ultimately will play a pivotal role in meeting mineral security of the nation as well as domestic requirements," said Sridhar Patra, CMD of NALCO & Chairman of KABIL

KABIL, a joint venture company comprising National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL), operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Mines of Government of India.

The company's mandate is to identify, explore, acquire, develop, mine, process, and procure critical and strategic minerals. By ensuring a robust supply chain and bolstering mineral security, the move aims to contribute significantly to the nation's developmental goals and support the Make in India initiative.

The partnership may unlock new avenues for exploration, extraction, and utilization of critical minerals, thereby catalyzing sustainable growth and development in the Indian mining sector.

