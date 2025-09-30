Kajal Aggarwal Graced the Inauguration of Hair Masters' New Luxury Salon in Ashiyana, Lucknow

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30: The City of Nawabs witnessed a dazzling blend of glamour and luxury as celebrated Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal inaugurated the newest Hair Masters Luxury Salon in Ashiyana. The grand launch marked another milestone in the brand's journey, further deepening its footprint in Lucknow's premium grooming landscape.

Founded in 2014 from a modest basement in Delhi, Hair Masters has risen to become a ₹150-crore brand. With the opening of its Ashiyana salon, the company strengthened its mission to redefine beauty and grooming standards, bringing luxury experiences closer to the city's residents.

Kajal Aggarwal's Words of Warmth

Sharing her delight, Kajal Aggarwal said,

"It was a pleasure inaugurating one of the finest salons in India. Lucknow has always felt like home to me - its beauty, culture, food, and warmth are unmatched. Beauty needs care, and care needs Hair Masters Salon."

Vision for Lucknow's Growth

The Ashiyana expansion was driven by co-owners Mrs. Mrigna S. Goyal and Mrs. Devyani Yadav, who envisioned a new luxury destination for grooming and wellness in the area.

Mrs. Mrigna S. Goyal shared,

"Lucknow is a stylish and sophisticated city with an ever-growing appetite for luxury experiences. Recognizing Ashiyana's demand for premium grooming, we were inspired to bring Hair Masters' quality and expertise here. Our goal was to set a new benchmark for beauty and wellness in this part of the city."

Adding to her words, Mrs. Devyani Yadav said,

"As proud Lucknowites, we were thrilled to bring Hair Masters closer to the Ashiyana community. This salon was created not just as a beauty destination but as a space where people feel valued. With premium products, skilled professionals, and a serene ambience, we are confident it will become a landmark for luxury grooming. We are also happy to contribute to generating more employment opportunities locally."

The inauguration was graced by the brand's leadership and directors, including:

-Mr. Danish Batra (Founder, Hair Masters India)

-Mr. Ashish Batra (Director, Hair Masters India)

-Mrs. Poorva Batra (Co-Founder, Hair Masters India)

-Mr. Annandeep Singh (Director, Hair Masters India)

-Mr. Vinay Yadav (Director, Hair Masters Lucknow)

-Mr. Utkarsh Goyal (Director, Hair Masters Lucknow)

The Ashiyana salon opening added another feather to Hair Masters' cap, promising residents world-class grooming services infused with the city's trademark warmth and hospitality. By blending luxury with accessibility, the brand once again redefined the art of beauty and self-care in Lucknow

