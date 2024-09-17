Kalamandir Jewellers celebrates the extraordinary success of Suvarna Mahotsav 2.0

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 17: Kalamandir Jewellers' special campaign Suvarna Mahotsav 2.0 has culminated with remarkable success, drawing tremendous response from customers nationwide. The leading jewellery retailer's exclusive campaign featured exceptional offers and a dazzling array of over 36,000 unique designs, making it a resounding hit among jewellery lovers.

Customers were treated to a generous offer of up to 100% off on making charges on all types of gold and diamond jewellery, allowing them to make significant savings while exploring a vast range of designs that seamlessly blend tradition with modern sensibilities. The extraordinary turnout at all its stores reaffirmed Kalamandir Jewellers' standing as the most popular destination for jewellery shoppers.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Milan Shah, Director of Kalamandir Jewellers, said, “We are deeply touched by the trust our customers have placed in us, which made Suvarna Mahotsav 2.0 such a grand celebration. It has been an honour to serve our customers over the last 38 years. The incredible response to Suvarna Mahotsav 2.0 only motivates us to continue raising the bar with our unbeatable offerings and unmatched customer service.”

With showrooms in key cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, Bharuch and Kosamba, Kalamandir Jewellers has established itself as a leading brand renowned for its dedication to superior craftsmanship and high-quality jewellery. The Suvarna Mahotsav 2.0 campaign, held just in time for the festive and wedding season, offered significant savings, making it a perfect opportunity for customers to indulge in their jewellery passions.

Kalamandir Jewellers' product line includes an impressive range of jewellery items like bracelets, necklaces, rings, chains, earrings, mangalsutras and much more, catering to all age groups and preferences. The brand's transparency, commitment to quality and innovation have made it a household name.

Kalamandir Jewellers extends its warmest gratitude to its customers for their continued trust and support and looks forward to unveiling more exclusive collections and exciting offers in the near future.

