Kalpataru Power Transmission secures new orders worth Rs 3,079 crore

New Delhi [India], April 11 : Kalpataru Power Transmission and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders worth Rs 3,079 crore since March, it informed stock exchanges on Monday.

The orders include civil works for a data centre and buildings worth Rs 1,234 crores, Engineering Procurement and Construction orders in railway business of Rs 754 crores, water supply projects in India worth Rs 708 crore, residential and institutional building projects in Africa of Rs 233 crore, orders in the Transmission and Distribution business of Rs 150 crore in overseas markets.

"We are delighted with the continued momentum in order inflows as we commence the new financial year," said Msh Mohnot, MD and CEO, of Kalpataru Power Transmission.

"The orders in the railway and water businesses have enhanced the order book and improved our market position in these businesses," Mohnot added.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 68 countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor