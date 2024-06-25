Kanishk Agrawal Selected to Lead Forbes Technology Council's New Digital Sustainability Group

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 25: Kanishk Agrawal, Senior Director IT Product and Delivery of Judge Group, has been selected by Forbes Technology Council to lead a new Group on Digital Sustainability. Groups are virtual micro communities led by hand-picked experts that bring executives together to share knowledge and learn from each other.

The Group explores how business leaders can understand and reduce their company's carbon footprint, including strategies and innovations to balance performance with sustainability. The Group is available to members of Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community made up of world-class CIOs, CTOs and senior-level technology executives.

"It's an honor to welcome Kanishk as the new head of the Digital Sustainability Group," said John-Mark Davidson, Director of Member Connections for Forbes Councils. "His knowledge, experience and passion for the subject makes him an ideal fit."

"I am thrilled and honored to lead the Digital Sustainability Group within the Forbes Technology Council'', said Kanishk Agrawal, Senior Director IT Product and Delivery of Judge Group. "This initiative is a pivotal step towards integrating sustainability with technological innovation. I look forward to collaborating with visionary leaders to develop strategies that not only drive business performance but also ensure a positive environmental impact for future generations."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes. In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com

About Judge Group

The Judge Group is a global leader in technology consulting, managed services, talent solutions, and learning & development. With over 30 locations across the U.S., Canada, & India, Judge partners with some of the world's most prominent companies, including over 60 Fortune 100 enterprises. We combine top talent with cutting-edge technologies to create innovative business solutions that align with your strategic goals and set the stage for future success.

To learn more about Judge Group, visit https://www.judge.com

About Kanishk Agrawal

Kanishk is a senior business leader. His primary areas of interest are innovation, digital sustainability, digital transformation, design thinking, and business agility. Kanishk Agrawal's mastery of cutting-edge technologies like AI/ Machine Learning, Virtual SoC, and IoT fuels innovation. His mission is to create innovative products that can help solve real-world business problems.

To learn more about Kanishk Agrawal, visit https://www.kanishkagrawal.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor