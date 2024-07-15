Kataria Industries Limited IPO To Open On 16th July, Sets Price Band At Rs 91 to Rs 96 Per Share

New Delhi (India) July 15 : Incorporated in 2004, Kataria Industries Limited manufactures and supplies Low Relaxation Pre-stressed Concrete (LRPC) Strands and Steel Wires, Post-tensioning (PT) Anchorage System (Anchor Cone, Anchor Head, and Wedges), HDPE Single-Wall Corrugated (SWC) Sheathing Ducts, Couplers, and Aluminum Conductors. The company is poised for its initial public offering (IPO), with plans to raise INR 54.58 crores through the issuance of 56.85 lakh new shares.

For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), Kataria Industries Limited has established a price band of Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share. The company’s shares will open for subscription on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 and closes on Friday, July 19, 2024. These will be listed on the NSE SME, with a projected listing date of Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Kataria Industries IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

The issue proceeds will be utilized in the repayment of certain of the outstanding borrowings, funding capital expenditure towards installation of additional plant and machinery at the factory, funding to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

On Monday, July 22, 2024, the shares for the Kataria Industries Limited IPO are anticipated to be allotted, and on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. The IPO comprises 50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors and 15% of the net issue for the NII segment.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of Rs 1,15,200 considering the minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is two lots, or 2400 shares, for a total investment of Rs 2,30,400 lakh at the upper price band.

Kataria Industries Limited’s revenue increased by 2.26% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 28.83% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

Kataria Industries’ wide range of products is used in various sectors, including Infrastructure, Roads, Bridges, Flyovers, Metros, Railways, High-Rise Buildings, Atomic Reactors, LNG Tanks, Power Transmission, and Distribution Lines. The product portfolio of the company comprises of LRPC Strands, Polymer-coated grease/wax-filled LRPC Strands, Galvanised LRPC Strands, Galvanised PE Coated LRPC Strands, Specialised LRPC Strands (19 Strands and Upto 23.00 mm).

Kataria Industries Limited has two manufacturing plants in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, both equipped with essential machinery, infrastructure, and in-house testing facilities to ensure our products meet standards. The company serves both domestic and international customers and has exported goods to Dubai, Qatar, Nepal, Iran, Oman, Bahrain, and Brazil.

