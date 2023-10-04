Kaulacharya Jagdishanand conferred with Honorary Doctorate in the London Parliament

​“Kaulacharya Jagdishanand Tirth: A Pioneer in Holistic Healing and Cultural Understanding, Honored at Global Summit”​​​

New Delhi (India), October 4: With over four decades of experience in MET therapy, Kaulacharya Jagdishanand Tirth stands as a beacon of holistic healing, having successfully restored thousands to health with his unique creation, the Vaidyanath Shivling. His journey spans a vast terrain of research, encompassing Astrology, Occult, Paranormal Sciences, and Life Skills. His mission is nothing short of a revival of ancient wisdom, simplified for the spiritual well-being of humanity. Kaulacharya elevates consciousness, guiding individuals to a transcendent level of universal understanding and cosmic awareness.

Breaking barriers and borders, Kaulacharya introduces a revolutionary concept of telephonic therapies, effectively healing individuals worldwide. Backed by a compendium of books including “Bhukamp Shod,” “Pehchan Apki,” “Hastakshar Vigyan,” “Body Language,” and “Vedic Vaastu,” his research stands as a testament to its efficacy and impact.

From September 14th to 18th, 2023, London hosted the prestigious Global Cultural Diversity Summit. This international event, presented jointly by Trident Events & Media Ltd and the World Humanitarian Fraternity under the theme, “Celebrating Diversity, Building Bridges,” brought together voices from across the globe.

The five-day summit served as a dynamic platform for the exchange of best practices, innovative approaches, and meaningful dialogues, all aimed at fostering cultural understanding, inclusivity, and global harmony. Attendees were treated to an enriching program including thought-provoking panel discussions, enlightening keynote speeches, interactive workshops, and captivating cultural showcases. The event embodied the strength of cultural diversity in nurturing unity and harmony.

The summit commenced in grandeur with the Global Inspirational Awards ceremony, held at the historic House of Lords in the London Parliament. This extraordinary event was presided over by Susan Kramer, a distinguished Member of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom, with notable guests of honor.

In a moment of profound recognition during the award ceremony, a special doctorate ceremony paid tribute to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to their respective fields. Among these luminaries, Kaulacharya Jagdishanand was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Blackhole astrology, Occult, and Paranormal sciences. This accolade symbolizes countless hours of rigorous research, intellectual triumphs, and the resilience to surmount obstacles. It signifies his commitment to advancing knowledge in his field and effecting meaningful societal change.

During the award ceremony, Kaulacharya also bestowed honors to deserving recipients, and Radhika Sekari, who played a pivotal role in his journey, joined in presenting the award. It was a moment of immense pride for both.

The successful event was organized by Trident Events and Media in collaboration with the World Humanitarian Foundation, an NGO committed to humanitarian causes and the promotion of cultural diversity, inclusivity, and peace worldwide. Trident Events & Media Ltd, led by Dr. Shiv Kakran and Mayank Dahiya, is a distinguished event management company dedicated to creating impactful and meaningful experiences that bring people together to celebrate cultural diversity and foster unity. The World Humanitarian Foundation, headed by Disha Dahiya, is a global organization dedicated to humanitarian causes and the promotion of cultural diversity, inclusivity, and peace around the world.

