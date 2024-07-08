Kauvery Hospital Trichy Open National Level Veterans 90+ Doubles Tennis Championship

VMPL

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8: Kauvery Hospital Trichy is proud to announce the Open National Level Veterans 90+ Doubles Tennis Championship. This pioneering initiative, the first of its kind in India, is set to bring together veteran tennis players from across the nation to showcase their skills and compete for prestigious titles and substantial prize money.

The championship will be held on July 20 and 21st, 2024, at the Challengers Tennis Academy, Dheeran Nagar Bus Stop, Dindigul Main Road, Trichy. The event will feature Veteran's Doubles with a combined age of 90+ years, with a minimum age requirement of 40+ years.

The championship boasts an impressive total prize money of Rs 3 Lakhs, with the winner receiving Rs 1,00,000/-, the finalist Rs 60,000/-, the semi-finalists Rs 30,000/- each, and the quarter-finalists Rs 20,000/- each. Entries for the tournament close on July 17, 2024, with an entry fee of Rs 2,000/- per team. Complimentary breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided for all participants at the venue.

Dr Manivannan S, Founder & Managing Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, expressed his excitement about this event, stating, "We are proud to host such a unique championship that not only promotes physical fitness and healthy competition among veterans but also fosters a sense of community and sportsmanship. This initiative aligns with our mission to better the quality of life and well-being of individuals across all age groups. At Kauvery Hospital, we recognize the importance of engaging and supporting our elderly population, and this championship is a testament to our commitment to celebrating their vitality and interests."

Participants for Registration can make payments via GPay to 93639 62882.

For any queries or to send entries participants can contact the following through WhatsApp: Mohan at 9363962882

Jagan at 73392 85371

