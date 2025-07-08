Kauvery Hospital Trichy Performs Complex Limb-Saving Surgery for Bone Cancer Patient

VMPL

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8: Kauvery Hospital, Trichy has successfully treated a 40-year-old mechanic diagnosed with chondrosarcomaa rare form of bone cancer affecting the lower part of the thigh bone through a complex limb-salvage surgery. The patient initially experienced knee pain and swelling, prompting further investigation. Diagnostic imaging and biopsy confirmed the presence of a malignant tumor in the distal femur, which was also found to be involving the femoral artery and vein, the main blood vessels supplying the leg.

According to Dr. Anis, Consultant, Surgical Oncologist at Kauvery Hospital Trichy, such cases often lead to amputation, especially when major blood vessels are affected. However, the medical team decided on a limb-sparing approach. The surgical plan involved removing the tumor along with a margin of healthy tissue to reduce the risk of recurrence. A vein graft from the opposite leg was used to restore blood flow, while a modular prosthesis replaced the affected section of the bone. The surgical team also reconstructed the surrounding soft tissues to support mobility and stability.

The eight-hour surgery was a success, and the patient began walking with partial weight-bearing by the third day. By the end of the first week, he was walking without support. After discharge, he underwent radiotherapy as part of follow-up care. He has now returned to his profession and is disease-free.

"This surgery was a coordinated effort involving multiple specialties," said Dr. Anis. "We focused on treating the disease while also preserving the patient's ability to move and return to work. Such outcomes are possible when surgical planning, vascular repair, and orthopedic reconstruction are integrated seamlessly."

Mr. R. Anbuchezian, Facility Director of Kauvery Hospital Trichy, noted that the case shows the hospital's strength in handling high-risk surgeries involving cancer and complex vascular challenges. The Medical Administrator added that the surgical team's approach helped achieve a clinical outcome that restored both health and function.

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, commented, "This case highlights our team's ability to bring together expertise across disciplines to deliver treatments that go beyond disease control. Helping patients retain mobility and return to their daily lives remains a key focus of our care approach."

Kauvery Hospital Trichy continues to provide advanced cancer care through collaborative, patient-focused treatment strategies that balance clinical precision with functional recovery.

