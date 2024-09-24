Kaya Launches AI-Powered App to Revolutionize Personalized Skincare Solutions

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 24: Kaya Clinic, one of India's leading skin, hair, and body care chains, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary AI app. This groundbreaking artificial intelligence-powered mobile application offers an in-depth understanding of skin issues tailored to individual needs, making it the first app in India to leverage AI for personalized skin diagnosis.

With over 20 years of expertise, Kaya has enhanced the skin health of millions of Indians through its network of more than 75 clinics nationwide. Known for providing advanced skincare solutions, including treatments for acne scars, skin brightening, anti-aging, IV drips, and laser hair reduction, Kaya now introduces the Kaya AI app to elevate its dermatological services even further.

The Kaya AI app utilizes a smartphone camera to capture high-resolution selfies and employs AI-based image analysis to evaluate multiple skin parameters. It delivers a comprehensive analysis of skin health, identifying specific concerns such as aging, acne, acne scars, blemishes, and open pores. This app is backed by Kaya's expert knowledge on Indian skin types, drawing from a rich database of over 4,000 customer references to ensure precise diagnoses for dermatologists. The AI engine, trained with these annotated images, makes the tool highly accurate for skin analysis, ensuring personalized and effective skin care.

Currently, the app focuses on analyzing acne, acne scars, pigmentation, fine lines, and anti-aging concerns. It provides dermatologists with a detailed and accurate visual tool that enhances their clinical diagnostic skills. The app's predictive capabilities allow consumers to visually understand current concerns and enable our Dermats to suggest relevant treatments. Ongoing research and development, supported by Kaya's extensive customer database, ensures that the app will continue to evolve to meet diverse dermatological needs.

Kaya Ltd. holds the intellectual property, for the AI App making it as the first AI-powered dermatology service in India. This state-of-the-art technology underscores Kaya's commitment to innovation in skincare, providing tools that enhance the precision and effectiveness of skin care treatments. AI is revolutionizing the beauty front by providing unprecedented insights into skin health. Kaya is pioneering AI technology in skincare diagnostics, bringing a paradigm shift in the beauty industry and client care. The AI app empowers dermatologists and customers alike with detailed analyses that enhance clinical capabilities, accurately predicting the efficacy of anti-aging treatments based on individual skin characteristics, ensuring optimal outcomes. This technology enables potential improvements to be visualized, delivering personalized skincare solutions with enhanced efficacy.

"As Kaya continues to grow and adapt in the ever-evolving skincare industry, the launch of our AI-powered app signifies our commitment to best in class technological innovation and personalized care," said Rajiv Nair, CEO, Kaya India. "This technology not only enhances the precision of our diagnostics but also reinforces our ability to meet the unique skincare needs of each individual. It represents a significant leap forward in our mission to provide effective, tailored solutions that empower our customers to achieve healthy skin."

About Kaya Ltd.:

Kaya Ltd. provides customized and personalized skin and hair care solutions through over 75+ Kaya Clinics across India. 20+ years of enabling beautiful skin fuelled by intense curiosity to constantly evolve and mirror our audience's mind-sets. Kaya delivers flawless skin and healthy hair through expert skin and hair care solutions that includes services in the areas of Acne/Acne-scar Reduction, Brightening, Pigmentation, Anti-Aging, Laser Hair Reduction, etc. along with regular beauty enhancement services. Kaya has developed a range of more than 70+ products and 600+ services with the help of our expert dermatologists ranging from daily essentials to specialized ones that work across skin and hair care problems. Kaya offers personalized solutions by 140+ expert dermatologists delivered through a synergistic combination of products and services backed by state-of-the-art safe skincare technologies.

