Kejbykej, An Affordable, Premium Headphone Brand introduced by 3 -Time Grammy Winning Musician Ricky Kej

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25: Ricky Kej, a 3-time Grammy® winning musician, has created and released a unique brand of bespoke headphones under the brand KejbyKej® that blends affordability with premium features and unprecedented quality. Founded by businessmen Vaibhav Mahajan and Co-Founded by Ricky, the brand takes the utmost care to make sure that every model adheres to the highest standards, whether in terms of design, dependability, quality, or, most significantly, the ideal balance of sound engineering.

Where design meets harmony™

Designed by sound maestro Ricky Kej, the headphones come with years of his technical and personal experience and preferences perfected in his studio to the last detail. This brand is a gift to all audiophiles from the award-winning musician himself.

“Achieving this balance of crisp, high-quality sound has taken months of creative effort and dedication for me. I personally used KejByKej® while recording the viral rendition of India’s national anthem with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the legendary Abbey Road studios, and it has been nothing short of amazing. I can vouch for KejbyKej®’s unique auditory experience,”

—Ricky Kej

The USP at KejbyKej®

The brand will look to add more premium headphone models in the years come, targeting the 8999 to 19999 segments, with the AV900 being their first product, that allows the customer to dive into the musical world of Ricky Kej’s through the KejbyKej® brand. “We aim to build a brand that gives the customer a value for money proposition without any compromises, taking on foreign brands directly. We are proud to be an Indian company with products designed and created in the countryandto be the first and only headphone brand in the country by a Grammy® award winning musician says Vaibhav Mahajan”.

While the AV900 model belongs to the under INR 10,000 affordable price range, KejbyKej® stands out for its unique premium features that are peculiar to high-end headphones. They include:

-Clear sound with active noise control (ANC) noise cancellation (50–1000 Hz noise cancellation frequency)

-32ohms impedance

-105dB sensitivity

-Wireless functionality that can be operated with Android or iOS devices

-Foldable design and adjustable headband for extreme comfort

-Unique engineering that offers crisp highs

-No unnaturally high bass

-Clarity in depth and detail of sound

-High battery capacity with 400 mAh rechargeable polymer lithium-ion batteries

-Speed charging with full battery restoration in 1.5 hours

-Play time of 15 hours with Noise cancellation on

- Available in 2 stunning colours - Midnight Black and Beige.

Hear the reviews

KejbyKej® was released in April of this year and has already gone out of stock twice!! Most of its publicity comes from word of mouth and from the reviews of honest users. Here are a few:

“KejbyKej® AV900 ANC really looks classy, providing soft cushioning and light weight for great comfort, a good case, ANC, a good battery life of 12–14 hours, a decent microphone, and well-balanced audio output! Great option for audiophiles in the mid-price range!!”

—-Shaurya Vandan Sahu, tech enthusiast

“The audio quality is super. The bass and treble is so beautifully balanced even at the highest volume. Extremely comfortable and quick charging. Charging lasts”

–Rohit Tiwari, Fitness expert

“For the first time at this price level there is a headphone where you can actually hear every note properly from the mids to the highs so clearly. Most brands tend to go for extreme bass drowning out almost every other note and frequency that it sounds unnatural. I don’t know technically what Ricky Kej has done here but it’s the most immersive experience I have had on a headset in a long time.”

—Customer review, Amazon

“It is one the best value purchase headphones out in the market. Covers a wide range and the details are simply amazing. The songs are a bliss and it is even better when you listen to audio books or podcasts. If you plan on spending more on the ear earphones from very well-known brands like Sennheiser, Bose or Marshall, you can consider this instead. It gives similar performance for half the price.”

—Customer review, Amazon

About the Founders

The brand was co-founded by businessman Vaibhav Mahajan and musician Ricky Kej, who have been friends for over three decades.

Ricky Kej

3X Grammy® Award Winner, US Billboard #1 artist, GQ Hero 2020, Ricky Kej is an internationally renowned Indian music composer and environmentalist. He has performed at prestigious venues in over 30 countries, including the UN Headquarters in New York and Geneva. Ricky has won over 100 music awards in 20 countries. He serves as the United Nations Refugees “Goodwill Ambassador” UNCCD “Land Ambassador”, UNESCO MGIEP “Global Ambassador for Kindness”, UNICEF “Celebrity Supporter” and Ambassador for the “Earth Day Network”. His vast repertoire of work includes 21 studio albums released internationally, over 3500 commercials, and 4 feature films, including the natural history documentary ‘Wild Karnataka’ narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Vaibhav Mahajan

The company’s founder and creator, Vaibhav Mahajan, is a self-made entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience in the export of garments and textiles. He works directly with numerous international garment fashion companies and has built up multi-million-dollar revenue streams for large-scale Indian apparel production houses. He has visited over 25 countries and is a travel and technology enthusiast. He believes the time has come for an Indian consumer electronics firm to dominate the mid- to high-end segment in the headphone category and what better way to make this idea a reality than alongside his childhood friend of more than three decades, Ricky Kej.

KejbyKej® is now available on Amazon and https://www.kejbykej.com/

