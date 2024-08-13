KFC Hits 76 Million Views and 15266 in-App Orders Through Groundbreaking Influencer Strategy by DRIM and Blink Digital

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 13: DRIM, the performance influencer marketing platform in collaboration with Blink Digital, piloted a transformative campaign for KFC in India, amassing over 76 million organic views and over 10k in-app orders. This strategic initiative, powered by DRIM's cutting-edge technology, generated over 15,000 orders through 2990 posts, all while engaging with 776 influencers. These figures underline DRIM's commitment to delivering quantifiable and substantial returns on investment while working with micro-influencers on a cost-per-order model.

Challenges and Triumphs in Hypothesis Testing

DRIM started the process with a set of 15 hypotheses testing to identify the ground-level problem and the right solution that will give positive results in the long run. This labor-intensive and time-consuming task was completed with the help of a team of highly talented managers and influencers.

Initial focus areas, like targeting metro cities, were shifted in favor of regional influencers after data revealed higher engagement rates.

Authenticity is at the heart of DRIM, and ensured to bring it into the KFC brand campaign. With a dashboard analysis of hundreds of influencers, DRIM separated food influencers' content based on vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. This refinement in influencer segmentation helped DRIM enhance the authenticity and relatability of the content, which proved pivotal in driving conversions.

Throughout the process, KFC got the benefits from the targeted views without incurring any additional cost, which is what DRIM stands for - Pay only for actual conversions and nothing more!

Strategies That Made a Difference

Innovative solutions, technology-leveraged analytics, and continuous analysis are the keys to progressing in performance marketing. DRIM tailored its approach to ensure the all-inclusive incorporation of these aspects in building the KFC plan for effective outcomes.

Mindful of India's diverse market, the team used proprietary algorithms to select influencers whose audience sentiments and preferences aligned with KFC's offerings. This strategy optimized the reach and ensured the content resonated well with the target demographics.

Going viral is essential, which was ensured by matching the right influencers with KFC's brand proposition and using the right technology. DRIM's insights into what makes content engaging led to posts that dramatically increased visibility and engagement. For instance, one particular Instagram reel generated 8.9 million organic views, exemplifying the campaign's success in capturing the audience's attention.

DRIM is focused on building a community of brand advocates who are positively aligned with KFC values to build a buoyant market. DRIM cultivated a network of influencers who were content creators and brand ambassadors, which led to continuous engagement, resulting in 1.9 million views and significant conversions through another reel.

Cost-Effective Campaigns with Measurable Returns

DRIM's innovative use of the Cost-Per-Order (CPO) model motivated influencers and boosted the outcomes of the KFC campaign. The measurable outcomes gained are:

* Over 9,700 orders generated directly from influencer content

* More than 149,000 clicks, demonstrating high user engagement

* Creation of 2,990 impactful publications

* This resulted in 76 million organic views

* A significant increase in KFC's social media following and online presence

* Data-driven strategies that offered a free boost to brand awareness

Following the results, the campaign earned remarkable accolades from industry leaders.

Looking Ahead

With proven strategies and impactful results, DRIM and Blink Digital are setting the stage for the next phase of this innovative campaign, aiming to boost KFC's conversions and customer engagement further.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor