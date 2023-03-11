Khwab, a dream collab between Indie stars Aditya A and Iqlipse Nova

Post the huge musical success of Chand Baaliyan and Mera Safar, breakthrough artists of the year 2022, Aditya A and Iqlipse Nova come together to create a beautiful and breezy love song, Khwab in association with Sony Music. "Khwab" is a dreamy ballad that perfectly captures the feeling of falling deeply in love with someone and is sure to put a smile on your face.

Sung, composed and penned by the sensational Aditya A and talented Iqlipse Nova, the lyrics are uplifting and heart-warming. It is a perfect song for a romantic drive or a college canteen, where you can lose yourself in the melody and lyrics.

Listen Here: smi.lnk.to/Khwab

The video is a minimalist masterpiece, where both artists are sitting by the riverside on a lovely evening under a car's headlights and jamming to the tunes of this song. The simplicity of the video complements the beautiful lyrics and melody of the song.

Speaking of the song Iqlipse Nova said, I am thrilled to collaborate with Aditya A on this beautiful song. We wanted to create something that would touch people's hearts and remind them of their special someone. 'Khwab' is a song about love, and we hope it will bring joy and happiness to everyone who listens to it."

Aditya A on the launch added, "It was a great experience working with Iqlipse Nova on 'Khwab'. The song is a testament to our shared passion for music and our commitment to creating something beautiful and meaningful. I am excited to share this song with the world and hope it will resonate with people everywhere."

'Khwab' is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and create something beautiful. With its catchy melody, heartwarming lyrics, and stunning music video, this song is a must-listen for all fans of indie music.

