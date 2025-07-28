Kinetic relaunches its iconic DX scooter in EV models

New Delhi [India], July 28 : Kinetic Engineering Ltd. is making a comeback in the two-wheeler market with the launch of the Kinetic DX, now reimagined as an electric scooter, the company said on Monday.

As per a release, the Kinetic DX is launched through the company's EV arm, Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd. (KWV). The new DX keeps the design cues of the original but adds current-day electric technology and smart features.

The new DX is available in two versions: the standard DX and the feature-rich DX+. Prices start at Rs 1,11,499 and go up to Rs 1,17,499 (ex-showroom, Pune).

Deliveries are set to begin in September 2025, and only 35,000 units will be available for initial booking, which is open online for Rs 1000.

Both versions stick with a metal body and a roomy layout, including 37 litres of under-seat storage. A 2.6 kWh LFP battery, supplied by Range-X, powers the scooter. It offers up to 116 km of range on the DX+ model and claims a longer lifespan than typical NMC batteries used in other electric scooters.

The motor supports a top speed of 90 km/h and includes three ride modes: Range, Power, and Turbo. The scooters also feature regenerative braking, hill hold, reverse mode, front telescopic forks, and a rear adjustable shock setup. Braking is handled by a 220mm front disc and a 130mm rear drum with a combined braking system.

Notable features include a keyless start (Easy Key), a retractable charging cable (Easy Charge, on DX+), and a one-touch pillion footrest (Easy Flip). The DX+ also connects to a mobile app and offers real-time data, GPS-based security features, and voice alerts through a built-in speaker, including route guidance and safety reminders.

"The legendary Kinetic DX set so many firsts back in the '90s that it earned a permanent place in the hearts of millions. Reviving this icon was about more than just launching a scooter; it was about bringing back the reliability, innovation, and robustness that defined Kinetic for decades, giving it a future-ready soul," said Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic India.

