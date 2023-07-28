KisanKonnect Launches India’s first Digital Farmers Market with Shilpa Shetty Kundra for urban consumers

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: KisanKonnect, a fully integrated ‘farm-to-fork’ company, has launched ‘Aapka Apna Farmers Market’ on its App. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, an avid practitioner of wellness launched the initiative, which has connected 5,000 farmers from Maharashtra to consumers of Mumbai and Pune.

Vivek Nirmal, Founder and CEO of KisanKonnect said, ‘Eliminating middlemen has helped us to reduce wastage and offer a fair price to the farmers, as well as, the consumers. At KisanKonnect, we have a passion to work with our soil, and our farmers and producing safe fruits and vegetables for our loyal consumers. We have built traceability for the vegetables we source for our consumers using our proprietary tech’ Kisan-Trace’, which gives full information about the farm, farming practices, and its growing location to our consumers on the App, even before buying the same. Farmers have seen better productivity through scientific interventions through our Agri-Clinics”.

KisanKonnect is a three-year-old start-up, which has built an advance tech-enabled supply chain for fresh agri produce for more than 3 Lakh urban consumers through its App and Farm Stores. It claims to practice ‘Responsible Agriculture Practices’ by taking care of aspects like Soil improvement, using Bio-fertilizers in place of chemicals, and providing farmers with scientific Agronomy inputs for their crops. Shilpa Shetty-Kundra recently invested in the start-up.

Co-founder and Chief Business Officer Nidhi Nirmal of KisanKonnect added, “In today’s world, consumers have become highly conscious of what they consume. Knowing the farmer from whom the food comes directly is a matter of great confidence about the quality of the produce. As a mother, it is important for me whether what I’m buying for my family are leafy vegetables grown on sewage water near railway tracks, or I’m getting it from a known source, who ensures the produce is harvested from healthy plants.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared the same concern about trusting the source and nutrition in the veggies which form an important portion of our daily diet. “The purpose of this partnership is to connect our farmers who follow responsible farming practices to conscious consumers in Mumbai and Pune, who care about what they consume and want it conveniently delivered to their home directly from the farm. We see our customers love and trust KisanKonnect and prefer buying more from our farmers.”

KisanKonnect's farm fresh vegetables and fruits are available on www.kisankonnect.in and can be sourced from KisanKonnect App (KisanKonnect Farm Fresh Produce) on the mobile.

