Kitchen Fittings by Hafele

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18: The MatrixBox Premium+ drawer system features a fully flushed design which enables a visual aesthetic that is seamless and in sync with your overall design theme. Our patented runner design ensures an enhanced soft close experience and a smoother installation. The Push-to-open technology for handleless drawers is enabled by the MatrixBox Premium drawer system.

This system supports 35 kg and 50 kg applications, whereas the MatrixBox Premium+ drawer system supports 40 kg and 70 kg applications and is available in Metallic Anthracite, Metallic Silver and White finishes, offering a versatile solution that caters to a wider range of application requirements. Suitable for installation in kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, home offices, and commercial and industrial environments, the MatrixBox drawer system is a robust, functionally efficient and seamlessly aesthetic solution.

MatrixBox Slim Drawer System

The MatrixBox Slim Drawer System has 13 mm thin drawer sides, features simple assembly, and has an unrivalled design and flexibility in application. It is suitable for installation in kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms. MatrixBox Slim comes with 3 height options, 2 side design options (Solid & Décor) and 2 weight carrying capacities (40 & 60 kg), giving you the widest choice for a host of applications. With integrated Soft-Close and Synchronized Runner Technology, the movement of these drawers is smooth, stable and precise. The attractive Graphite Grey finish and the 2 new finishes of Stainless Steel and Midnight Black offer elevated sophistication and elegance to your home design.

Free Space

The fittings of the Free family give flaps new freedom in movement. This opens up more opportunities in the visual and technical design of furniture and has tangible benefits compared to hinged doors. But above all, it gives the furniture and the room undreamt elegance and lightness. With the new Free Space, Hafele offers an innovative stay flap fitting, which, with its strong features and universal aesthetics, can be used in furniture across interior spaces. It immediately provides added value and more efficiency when working.

Almost 100 years of experience with furniture fittings, engineering expertise, and a close connection to the market and the people who work with furniture fittings on a daily basis led to the development of Free Space. Inspired by the requirements of the market of tomorrow, Free Space fulfils all demands for creative freedom and choice of material, design, ease of installation and con­venient operation on a whole new level.

Project 2 Aluminium Profiles

A unique modular Aluminium profile system, Project 2 offers both structural stability and seamless aesthetics for your kitchen islands. Crafted in line with the latest design trends, this aluminium profile system is comprised of multiple components that enable a flexible installation experience along with various design possibilities, elevating your kitchen aesthetics.

Vauth Sagel Flex Larder System

The VS Flex Larder from Vauth-Sagel offers a flexible, modular storage solution for organizing cabinet interiors. Whether in the kitchen or utility room, it enables customized storage arrangements to meet typical needs around the hob, oven, sink, or washing machine areas.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest

Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll-Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID:customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces, positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

