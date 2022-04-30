KIUG 21 host JAIN University wins hearts of the participants

With unparalleled grandeur, the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021, hosted by JAIN University, has successfully captured the attention of sports stalwarts all over the world. More than 4500 athletes from more than 190 universities in India have participated in this competition. As a host, JAIN University has made excellent arrangements for the sporting events in its Global Campus and The Sports School, but they are winning more hearts with the hospitality and care at the venue to rejuvenate the players and make them ready for their next matches.

Governor of Karnataka, Thaawar Chand Gehlot visited JAIN Global Campus today to witness a few of the matches and encouraged the participants.

The KIUG has reached its 7th day, while the JAIN University team has shown excellent performance in Swimming, other performances from other universities are also giving tough competition and elevating the level of the sports events. Today was a historical day at the Global Campus where Yoga was introduced for the first time in Khelo India University games.

Besides proving its worth in this tournament, JAIN University has won the hearts of its peer university delegates and athletes with its outstanding hospitality - catering services, hostel accommodations, and other services beyond the games.

JAIN University is organizing daily cultural programs during late evening for entertainment and refreshment of the participants, peers, delegates as well as spectators of various universities involved in the games. These entertainment-based programs are aimed to rejuvenate the weary participants involved in the day-long sports events by energizing them back for their next day's performances.

An enthusiastic team led by Dr Abhishek Venkateshwar, head of Spectator Engagement and program organizer at JAIN University has envisaged these programmes during the games. Everyday the cultural programmes run for two hours, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm. The cultural events include musical performances (Indian, western, acoustic, Indiblues), musical band performances, dance performances (Indian, western, freestyle classical, folk), group dance performances (Semi Classical, Indian and Western), theatrical plays, mad ads, mime fashion shows, stand-up comedy performances, etc. After the cultural fest, there is an open DJ night arranged for the audience to relax and enjoy the dance floor.

Dr Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and Founder - Chairman, JAIN Group said, "It is an honor for JAIN University to host the Khelo India University Games. We understand the mental and physical stress the players go through during the day with tough competition in every set. As a host, it is our responsibility to take care of the holistic wellbeing of each participant and help them win their mental battle and be ready for the field with high spirits."

The cultural events are designed and crafted by a team of 400-500 JAIN students, professors and organizers. Except the band performances all other performing arts are conducted by the student at JAIN University. The team comprises of many national level performers and great entertainers. The players from other universities are enjoying the grandeur every day with a daily average footfall of 500-600.

Promoted by JAIN Group, The University is classified as one of the Category-I Institutions by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for its 3 decades of contribution in the field of education. The University is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

