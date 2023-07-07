KoinBX Set to Host Its First Ever Crypto Gala KoinBX Crypto Meet 2023 in Mumbai, India

KoinBX Calls in the Indian Community For the Ultimate Crypto Gala in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: KoinBX, India’s top crypto exchange, officially unveils the schedule of its first-ever ultimate crypto gala, Koin Crypto Meet 2023. The first edition of this remarkable event will be hosted on July 7, assembling the large crypto community in one of the busiest cities in India, Mumbai.

KoinBX Crypto Meet 2023 is open to all venture capitalists (VCs), investors, traders, developers, media outlets, and Web3 enthusiasts. That is, all ‘cryptophiles’ — the label for people who love cryptocurrencies — are going to be gathered from 7 PM to 11 PM at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai.

It is worth noting that KoinBX is partnering with Rimaunangis, an emerging crypto project that is revolutionizing the food chain and lifestyle industry, to inaugurate this crypto meetup. The gala aims to emerge as the perfect arena for knowledge-sharing and networking with the dynamic crypto community in India.

KoinBX Crypto Meet 2023 Mumbai upholds an all-inclusive agenda, exploring the latest trends and future of the crypto and Web3 landscape. Remarkably, “The Bitcoin Man” Herbert Rafael Sim, the popular crypto OG investor and advisor, is joining the community as the evening’s special guest. TheNewsCrypto, a Dubai-registered crypto media outlet, has teamed up with KoinBX and Rimaunangis as the official media partner to cover this crypto gala on Friday.

The organizers recommend attendees reserve their slots for free.



About KoinBX

KoinBX is a global crypto exchange that stands as the most-suited platform for traders of every level to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies. By registering its trademark in the European Union, KoinBX signifies its plans to bolster its user base and its global reach. The exchange carries the prime mission of boosting the recognition of deserving crypto projects.

About Rimaunangis

Rimaunangis is the next-gen crypto project that merges the food chain & lifestyle industry with blockchain technology. Developed by Rimaunangis Digital LLC, the project is currently blazing a unique trail in content streaming, art, and fashion. This NFT and metaverse-centric ecosystem is powered by its native cryptocurrency RXT token.

