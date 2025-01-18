Kolkata Celebrates Swami Vivekananda’s 162nd Birth Anniversary with Grandeur

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 18: Kolkata came together in a spirited celebration to honour the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a revered spiritual leader whose teachings resonate across generations. Organised by Luxury Senior Living – Jagriti Dham, an initiative of Infinity Group, the event showcased a vibrant mix of cultural performances, tributes, and a symbolic community walk, reflecting Swami Vivekananda's ideals of unity, service, and empowerment.

The day began with a lively procession featuring music and colourful banners. Eleven students from Treasures of Innocence, dressed as Swami Vivekananda, led the march, embodying the youth's role in carrying forward his legacy. The procession included visually impaired participants whose determination inspired onlookers, as well as energetic dance performances by students. A standout moment was a heartfelt dance by Dancers' Guild to the song “Bhengecho duwar esecho jyotirmoy,” which deeply moved the audience.

Prominent dignitaries graced the event and delivered impactful speeches on the contemporary relevance of Swami Vivekananda's teachings. Among them were Swami Adipurushananda, Assistant Secretary of The Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark; Dr. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East & North East India; Prof. Dr. Saikat Maitra, Former Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT. Their addresses emphasised education, empowerment, and spiritual growth as cornerstones of Swami Vivekananda's philosophy.

The celebration also included a felicitation ceremony to honour the esteemed guests and an engaging cultural program. Key partners such as Jivagram, Friends FM, Mio Amore, Tribeca Care, Banchbo Healing Touch Foundation, Dignity Foundation and Ramaesis played pivotal roles in ensuring the event's success.

The event culminated in a solemn community walk to the Vivekananda Statue near FD Park, where participants paid homage with a garlanding ceremony. Jagriti Dham, luxurious old age home in kolkata, extended its gratitude with a vote of thanks and distributed goodie bags and refreshments, leaving participants with a sense of fulfillment and inspiration. Mr. Aninda Das, Vice President Marketing, Infinity Group, remarked, “Swami Vivekananda's teachings inspire us to create a more inclusive and empowered society. This celebration is our humble attempt to honour his legacy and remind everyone of the power of unity and service.”

Jagriti Dham – Luxury Senior Citizen Home Introduces Healthy Aging and Well-Being Initiative for Seniors with Birla High School at the 26th School Alumni Meet

In alignment with the auspicious day, Jagriti Dham begins an initiative of wellbeing and healthy ageing with Birla High School Alumni during its 26th Alumni Meet on January 12, 2025. The event, held at the school premises, brought together alumni to celebrate camaraderie and shared values.

The principal of the school, Ms. Loveleen Saigal, paid a visit to interactive stall set up by Jagriti Dham which attracted a lot of attention towards luxury retirement homes in India. The collaboration emphasised the importance of elders deserving holistic wellness and living.

The alumni who completed 25 years and 50 years were felicitated with goodie bags from Jagriti Dham as a token of appreciation.

Promoting Unity and Wellness at the Ekal Run

Adding to its initiatives, Jagriti Dham also actively participated in the Ekal Run Marathon at Godrej Waterside, Salt Lake Sector V. The 6th Edition of Ekal Run, inaugurated by Navdeep Singh – Paralympic Athlete and Javelin Thrower, attended by Rahul Dev Bose and others, aimed at promoting health and well-being, brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds to engage the youths, spread awareness and raise funds for the endeavour of educating and uplifting the rural children. Participants underscored the importance of community solidarity and service—key tenets of Swami Vivekananda's philosophy.

Reflecting on a Legacy

Through these diverse initiatives—the grand celebration of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, the collaboration with Birla High School, and participation in the Ekal Run—Jagriti Dham reaffirmed its commitment to fostering inclusivity, education, and empowerment. These events served as a powerful reminder of Swami Vivekananda's timeless message: “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.”

