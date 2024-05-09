Kore Digital Limited Announced Financial Result for Q4 FY24 & FY24

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Kore Digital Limited, (NSE Code - KDL) one of the leading telecommunication infrastructure developments and related allied services provider, has announced its audited Financial Result for Q4 FY24 & FY24.

Key Financial Highlights:

Key Audited Financial Highlights Q4 FY24

* Total Income of Rs 36.11 Cr, YoY growth of 289.66%

* EBITDA of Rs 7.28 Cr, YoY growth of 254.47%

* EBITDA Margin of 20.16%

* PAT of Rs 4.49 Cr, YoY growth of 253.37%

* PAT (%) of 12.43%

* EPS of Rs 13.47, YoY growth of 167.26%

Key Audited Financial Highlights FY24

* Total Income of Rs 105.08 Cr, YoY growth of 393.93%

* EBITDA of Rs 17.07 Cr, YoY growth of 259.84%

* EBITDA Margin of 16.25%

* PAT of Rs 11.49 Cr, YoY growth of 256.72%

* PAT (%) of 10.94%

* EPS of Rs 34.50, YoY growth of 169.95%

Commenting on the performance Ravindra Navinchandra Doshi, Managing Director of Kore Digital Limited said, "A 400% increase in revenues and 250% plus growth in profitability are remarkable achievements by our Company. Our strategic positioning and dedication to meeting the communication needs of Maharashtra have paid off tremendously. Securing prestigious contracts and expanding infrastructure further underscore our commitment to growth and excellence."

Highlights for Q4 FY24 (January 2024 - March 2024)

* The Company was awarded a work order extension amounting to Rs21 crores by Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL). The completion of the work is anticipated by the end of June 2024.

* Kore Digital, in collaboration with OSR Teleservices, secured a prestigious contract to lay optic fiber cable ducts and other telecom infrastructure along the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway.

