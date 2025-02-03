Kore Digital Reports Strong Q3 FY25 Cons. Revenues up 121%, NP up 199 Percent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Kore Digital Limited, (NSE Code - KDL) one of the leading telecommunication infrastructure developments and related allied services provider, has announced its Unaudited Financial Result for Q3 & 9M FY25.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights Q3 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 119.43 Cr, YoY growth of 121.38%

* EBITDA of Rs 19.42 Cr, YoY growth of 243.96%

* EBITDA Margin of 16.26%, YoY growth of 579 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 12.45 Cr, YoY growth of 199.28%

* Net Profit Margin of 10.42%, YoY growth of 271 Bps

* Diluted EPS of Rs 31.54, YoY growth of 146.99%

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights 9M FY25

* Total Income of Rs 211.25 Cr, YoY growth of 206.30%

* EBITDA of Rs 30.29 Cr, YoY growth of 209.24%

* EBITDA Margin of 14.34%, YoY growth of 14 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 19.99 Cr, YoY growth of 185.31%

* Net Profit Margin of 9.46%

* Diluted EPS of Rs 50.35, YoY growth of 134.19%

Commenting on the Financial performance Ravindra Doshi, Managing Director of Kore Digital Limited said, "We are pleased to report a strong performance in Q3 and 9M FY25, reflecting sustained growth momentum. Our total income for the first nine months of FY25 has doubled compared to the full year of FY24, reaching Rs211 Cr, underscoring our robust execution and market positioning.

Acquisitions of freshly formed Franken Telecom, Wolter Infratech, and KDL Realinfra was done to bring in clarity of three verticals namely Telecom infrastructure acquiring designing and leasing, telecom infra structure construction (Own) and contracted construction for clients (EPC) as these verticals need different sets of compliances and often confused by investors. Stock exchange and other authorities.

Acquisition is done purely for operational reasons to bring clarity in operation of existing business only. As the business is divided and diverted to freshly acquired companies these companies will show significant enhancement in Top line and PAT, however it is existing business of Kore Digital Limited which is being diverted to subsidiary companies, acquisition of freshly formed companies is not bringing additional work or revenue. Kore Digital Limited will be focussing on marketing and new business development.

Our unwavering focus on operational excellence and market expansion has enabled us to capitalize on emerging opportunities, driving both top-line growth and improved profitability. The post-monsoon recovery has also enhanced operational efficiency, supporting our growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about sustaining this momentum through Q4 and beyond, backed by continued market expansion and our commitment to delivering long-term value for all stakeholders."

