Kotak Gen2Gen Income Wins Product of the Year 2025 Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd ('Kotak Life') is proud to announce that its innovative product, Kotak Gen2Gen Income, has been recognised with the prestigious 'Product of the Year 2025' award in the 'Life Insurance - Savings Plan' category. The recognition is based on a nationwide survey conducted by NielsenIQ involving 1,800 consumers across India. The recognition is awarded for the 'Life Insurance - Savings Plan' category through a consumer survey by NielsenIQ.

Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Kotak Life, said, "We are honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive yeara true testament to our relentless commitment to consumer-centric innovation. Kotak Gen2Gen Income was designed to reflect the evolving financial priorities of Indian families. Being named Product of the Year 2025 by consumers across India is a humbling affirmation of its relevance and impact."

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Recognised across over 40 countries, it celebrates and rewards brands for their quality and innovation.

The award-winning Kotak Gen2Gen Income plan is a non-linked savings plan designed to provide comprehensive financial protection. Unique to the industry, it empowers policyholders to secure income and protection for two generations under a single policy by opting for the legacy benefit, thus enabling intergenerational financial security.

About Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited is a 100% owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. Kotak Life provides world-class insurance products with high customer empathy. Its product suite leverages the combined prowess of protection and long term savings. Kotak Life is one of the fastest growing insurance companies in India with 323 branches across 152 cities and has covered more than 5 crore active lives as on 31st March 2025.

