Kotak Mutual Fund's Investor Education and Awareness Initiative 'Seekho Paiso Ki Bhasha' Covers over 55000 Teachers Across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd ("KMAMC") / Kotak Mutual Fund (KMF) through 'Seekho Paiso Ki Bhasha', an investor education and awareness initiative launched six months ago, has covered over 52,000 CBSE teachers across India. The company conducted 860 workshops in 100 locations across India, targeting A, B and C-class towns between September 2023 and February 2024.

Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha the Investor Education Program for CBSE School Teachers has entered the prestigious Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records as the Largest Investor Education Program for CBSE School Teachers [1].

Speaking on the achievement Nilesh Shah, Managing Director - Kotak Mahindra AMC said, "Within six months, Seekho Paiso Ki Bhasha has become one of the national movement for financial awareness. We are a country of savers and as we move towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', financial education and awareness plays a crucial role by transforming us into a country of investors. The importance of Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha has been validated by teachers across the country and the acknowledgement by the Asia and India Book of Records is a demonstration to the change this programme can bring."

Manish Mehta, National Head- Sales, Marketing & Digital Business, Kotak Mahindra AMC said, "We launched 'Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha' with the vision of promoting financial literacy, specifically targeting educators who play a pivotal role in shaping the citizens for our nation's future. We are thrilled that our Investor Education and Awareness Program financial education programs for teachers, resulting in this well-deserved acknowledgment by the India Book of Records as well as the esteemed Asia Book of Records."

This initiative has laid the foundation for financial literacy by hosting a comprehensive range of education and awareness programs aimed at empowering teachers throughout India. 'Seekho Paiso ki Bhasha' has enabled and nurtured the development of their financial knowledge, thus contributing to India's path towards a potentially brighter future.

