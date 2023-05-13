KP Group’s Remarkable Achievement, Seven Windmills Simultaneously Installed in South Gujarat

KP Group Sets Record with Simultaneous Installation of Seven Windmills in South Gujarat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 13: KPI Green Energy Limited (NSE – BSE listed), the flagship company of the KP Group, a pioneering force in India’s renewable sector, has made history with the installation and commissioning of wind turbines under the Hybrid Policy in South Gujarat.

This accomplishment is backed by the scientific approach of visionary Mr Faruk G. Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of the company. The group successfully installed seven wind turbines and their solar portion at various villages in Kora village, Bharuch district.

Mr Faruk G. Patel acknowledged the business-friendly renewable energy policy of the Government of Gujarat, which facilitated the project’s smooth execution and also expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders like Suzlon and Senvion for their prompt provision of turbines. He expressed special thanks to Mr Bakul Limbasia, Promoter-Nouveau Jewellery LLP (India’s leader in lab-grown diamonds), for first trusting and investing in his vision.

It is worth noting that until now, the most feasible locations for wind turbines in terms of wind projects were believed to be Bhavnagar, Porbandar and Kutch regions. However, KP Group’s astute venture has opened new horizons in the southern part of Gujarat for wind energy.

Mr Patel emphasized that this achievement is a matter of pride for all involved, as it opens new doors for wind energy in the South Gujarat region. This initiative will majorly contribute towards the target of 500 GW under renewable energy as envisaged by our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi.

The project includes two turbines installed for Nouveau Jewellery LLP, Green Lab Diamonds, and Mono Steel under the CPP model and one turbine for KPI Green Energy Ltd. under the IPP model. KP Group looks forward to installing many more projects in the South Gujarat region, which will be a key driver in achieving Mr Patel’s ambitious target of 2 Gigawatt of commissioned energy by 2025.

