KPMG in India Teams up with Harvard Business School Publishing Corporation HBSPC to Jointly Offer the "Road to Leadership" Programme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: KPMG in India and Harvard Business School Publishing Corporation (HBSPC), a not-for-profit affiliate of Harvard Business School, today announced that they are teaming up to offer "The Road to Leadership", a programme aimed at mid-level managers looking to move into leadership roles.

Mid-level managers who aspire to be leaders must handle it all connecting the overall organisational strategy to day-to-day tactical tasks and effectively collaborating across functions to get work done. At the same time, they must also contend with many times, what we see as personal obstacles /self-doubt that creeps into their mind, which sometimes could prevent them from thinking and moving in the direction of their choice. To operate and be successful as a leader, there are many other qualities as well, that managers need to hone and work on individually, over time. These include thinking and communicating strategically, influencing a diverse set of stakeholders, leading large teams, developing one's own leadership brand, and sound financial acumen.

Leading in the mid-level can be challenging, but leadership training can be beneficial and could help mid-level managers and experienced professionals immensely, as it could help provide perspective and a pathway for them, that would help reset their mindset and their operating levels to gradually shift and think like leaders.

This open enrollment programme- "The Road to Leadership", a joint offering by KPMG in India and HBSPC, aims to provide mid-level managers and highly motivated professionals who want to elevate their operating levels, with the skills and expertise, to meet their organisation's leadership challenges. The programme will also support learners, through individual executive coaching in building their personal plan of action, that addresses their personal barriers to leadership.

HBSPC's extensive experience in leadership learning, combined with KPMG in India's knowledge as a professional services firm, consisting of leaders with industry expertise, makes this a solid proposition that could enable participants to build their competitive edge and develop their leadership style. Another highlight of the programme is the advantage of studying while working, which means professionals can apply the knowledge they are gaining in the programme, to their current roles and see what leadership styles work best for them.

"Our purpose is to help experienced professionals at the cusp of a quantum jump in their roles and responsibilities, transition into leadership roles more effectively. We're thrilled to be teaming with Harvard Business School Publishing Corporation on "The Road to Leadership" programme. They are renowned globally for their excellence in management education and KPMG in India brings practical insights contextualised to India. This is a unique collaboration that combines our strengths and the result is that the participant will get the best of both worlds," said Vijay Gogoi, Partner and Lead, Learning Services, KPMG in India

"In today's dynamic and ever-evolving landscape, the interplay of leadership and learning has never been more critical. Mid-level managers, who are the aspiring leaders of tomorrow, seek learning that not only enhances their present capabilities but also prepares them for the complexities ahead. By joining forces with KPMG in India, we are committed to providing access to the most pivotal ideas and strategies shaping leadership today and into the future. The aim is to cultivate leaders who are agile and collaborative, as well as resilient in the face of challenges. Our collaboration is centered on empowering the future generation of leaders with essential leadership skills and capabilities, setting them on a path to success," said Sumit Harjani, Managing Director - India and Regional Head - Corporate Learning Asia Pacific, Harvard Business Publishing

Key Highlights of the programme:

* Access to Harvard Business Publishing's extensive catalogue of learning resources, encompassing case studies, simulations, articles, videos, and online courses, complemented by the industry-specific expertise of KPMG in India's leaders.

* Learning from senior business leaders who bring practical, real-world insights to their teaching.

* Personalised coaching and tailored individual action plans by designated executive coaches.

* Sessions delivered by distinguished professors from Harvard Business School.

