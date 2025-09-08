KRAFTON India Unveils Two Flagship Esports IPs: "BGMI Showdown" and "BGMI International Cup" for H2 2025; Creating Direct Pathways for Indian Teams into A Global Championship

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8: Building upon an electrifying H1 that featured BGIS, BMPS, and the launch of the Rising Star and Campus Tour programs, KRAFTON India today unveiled its H2 2025 Esports Roadmap. At its core are two debut flagship competitions: the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) and the BGMI International Cup (BMIC), each featuring a prize pool of INR 1 Crore. Together, they introduce a landmark dual qualification structure for Indian Esports: the BGMI Showdown will send its top team directly into the Global Championship, while the BGMI International Cup will offer two additional pathways.

For the first time, Indian teams can secure multiple entries into the global championship, a significant step that not only elevates domestic competition but also positions India as an emerging hub in the international Esports ecosystem. The announcement also includes the expansion of BGMI Campus Tour 2025-2026, designed to bring esports closer to India's youth and unlock the potential of Tier-2 cities. The roadmap reflects KRAFTON India's vision of transforming BGMI into both a national passion and a global phenomenon.

Karan Pathak, Associate Director - Esports, KRAFTON India, said: "Our vision has always been to build a structured pathway for Esports talent in India. One that takes players from college campuses to national leagues and onto international competitions, ensuring that their talent has the platform to rise and be celebrated. The BGMI Showdown, BGMI International Cup, and Campus Tour are steps on a much larger roadmap to elevate India's standing in global esports." He further added, "We believe that our players and fans belong on the world stage. By hosting international teams on Indian soil, we are enabling them to measure themselves against the world's best while showcasing India's potential as a global hub for Esports.

BGMI Showdown 2025 (BMSD): India's Best Battle for Global Qualification

Kicking off on September 18th in Hyderabad, the BGMI Showdown 2025 will be the crucible for India's top esports talent and a gateway to the global stage, as the winner team will win a prize of INR 1 Crore, receive a direct entry slot into a Global Championship and the top 8 teams will qualify for the BGMI International Cup, creating a meritocratic pathway from national dominance to international recognition.

The top (48) Elite squads, drawn from BGIS, BMPS & approved Third-Party tournaments, will clash in a high-intensity studio format competition. The finals for BMSD, to be held on October 10-12, 2025, will offer fans a limited live-studio experience.

BGMI International Cup - India's Global Esports Arena

From October 31 - November 2, 2025, India will play host to the inaugural BGMI International Cup (BMIC) - a landmark LAN event placing the country firmly on the global esports map.

The tournament will feature India's top 8 teams from the BGMI Showdown competing against 8 elite international contenders from Korea and Japan. With a INR 1 Crore prize pool and two Global Championship pathways on offer. With this, BMIC is set to be a statement of India's readiness to be a global esports hub.

BGMI Campus Tour 2025-2026 - Cultivating Tomorrow's Champions

Esports is no longer confined to metros. With Campus Tour 2025-2026, launching in October 2025, KRAFTON India deepens its commitment to India's youth by spotlighting Tier-2 cities and colleges - the next frontier of competitive talent.

Following the success of its first edition, the tour will expand to new geographies, blending competitive college tournaments with on-ground experiences that foster community, aspiration, and early-stage professionalisation. For many, this will be the first step from casual gamer to national contender.

Why This Matters Now

Esports in India is at an inflexion point - transitioning from fringe entertainment to mainstream sport. Government recognition, swelling audiences, Tier-2 adoption, and international opportunities are converging to create a once-in-a-generation moment.

By bringing international teams to India, elevating domestic competitions, and cultivating youth engagement, KRAFTON India is not just announcing tournaments - it is announcing India's entry into the global esports big league.

