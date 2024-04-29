Krishna Ella new President of Indian Vaccine Manufacturers' Association

Hyderabad, April 29 The Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA) on Monday announced Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Krishna M Ella will be its new President for a two-year period.

A distinguished scientist and successful entrepreneur, Dr. Ella is acknowledged as the father of Genome Valley and is known for his pioneering work in biotechnology with his visionary leadership in the biotech industry.

He takes over the Presidency from Adar C. Poonawala who held the post from 2019 to March 2024.

For the current 2-year term, Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E, assumes the role of Vice President, T. Srinivas, CFO of Bharat Biotech, will be Treasurer and Dr Harshavardhan will continue as Director General of IVMA.

"Vaccines are the vital pillar of global health, and the IVMA mission is to ensure that every individual, regardless of where they live, has access to life-saving immunisations," Dr Ella said.

"Innovation, sustainability, and equity are the foundations of our collective vision, and I am pleased to serve IVMA along with its distinguished members and contribute to its vision to protect and enhance public health in India and the developing world," he added.

He emphasised the need to support African nations' public health vision by IVMA members and also urged them to formulate policies and regulations in line with the WHO and the USFDA, which will help the industry to be not only globally competitive but also fortify India’s vision to boost the level playing field world-over in preventive care.

Under Dr Ella's leadership, the IVMA aims to fortify collaboration between vaccine manufacturers, researchers, and policymakers to accelerate the development of new vaccines and improve production processes.

"Dr Ella’s expertise and entrepreneurial spirit are exactly what the vaccine industry needs to navigate the complex challenges of the 21st century," Dr Harshavardhan said.

"His commitment to innovation and global health equity is well known, and it will undoubtedly help lead the industry in bringing transformative advancements in vaccine innovation, research, and manufacturing capabilities of India," he added.

The IVMA's mission is to bring to the fore the Indian private-sector human vaccine manufacturer’s concerns related to the progress and profitability of the industry and streamlining regulatory pathways and matters related to audits and inspections in consultations with the national Central Drugs Standard and Control Organisation.

