KrispCall Unveils Exciting New Features at 21by72 Startup Summit Season 3 in Surat, India

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 20: KrispCall, an emerging company in the cloud telephony industry, participated in the 21by72 Startup Summit Season 3, held on June 15-16, 2024, at Avadh Utopia, Surat, India. This major event brought together over 125 startups and thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders. This marks KrispCall’s fourth event participation in India, underscoring its growing presence and commitment to the Indian market.

KrispCall’s stall attracted many visitors who were interested in the company’s upcoming and innovative features, including an updated user interface, multi-level IVR, AI transcription, AI reply suggestions, and new integrations with many other business tools and CRM software. Visitors, investors, and businesses showed great interest in KrispCall’s offerings and their potential applications. The company offers virtual numbers from over 100 countries, including local numbers, mobile numbers, toll-free numbers, and vanity numbers, catering to various business needs worldwide.

The summit featured over 20,000 participants and more than 600 investors, with notable speakers such as Anupam Mittal and Raj Shamani. It provided KrispCall with an excellent platform to connect with potential clients and partners.

During the event, KrispCall announced plans to expand its operations in Bangalore, recognizing the city’s importance for growth in India. The company is also looking to partner with Indian brands and CRM software to broaden its reach and improve its services.

For more information about KrispCall and its features, visit krispcall.com

For more details on the 21by72 Startup Summit, visit 21by72.com.

