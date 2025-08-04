KRN Heat Exchanger Reports 35% Growth in Net Profit in Q1 FY26

New Delhi [India], August 4:KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited (NSE – KRN | BSE – 544263), One of the prominent manufacturers and exporters of aluminium/copper fins, copper tube heat exchangers, water coils, and condenser and evaporator coils has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 117.14 Cr, YoY growth of 18.65%

EBITDA of ₹ 19.79 Cr, YoY growth of 16.02%

Net Profit of ₹ 15.69 Cr, YoY growth of 34.85%

EPS of ₹ 2.52, YoY growth of 0.00%

Q1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 118.86 Cr, YoY growth of 22.56%

EBITDA of ₹ 17.59 Cr, YoY change of -0.58%

Net Profit of ₹ 12.42 Cr, YoY growth of 3.77%

EPS of ₹ 2.00, YoY change of -22.78%

Other Key Highlights for Q1 FY26 – Consolidated

The Company recorded a total segment revenue of ₹115.28 Cr in Q1 FY26, reflecting a robust year-on-year growth of 20.36%.

Domestic revenue stood at ₹96.39 Cr, contributing 83.62% to the total, and marking a 17.27% increase over Q1 FY25.

Overseas revenue grew by 39.04% YoY to ₹18.89 Cr, accounting for 16.38% of total segment revenue. Key markets included the UAE (₹8.76 Cr) and Italy (₹3.57 Cr).

The Company also generated revenue from a diversified international portfolio, with contributions from Canada, Croatia, France, Germany, and Spain, highlighting its expanding global footprint.

Comment on Financial Performance Mr. Santosh Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited said, “We have made a strong start to FY26. The successful commissioning of our Neemrana facility under our subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products Pvt. Ltd., marks a major milestone in our growth journey. This state-of-the-art manufacturing hub significantly enhances our ability to localize production, serve both domestic and export markets more efficiently, and strengthen backward integration.

The HVAC industry continues to benefit from robust tailwinds, including sustained infrastructure development, increasing adoption of energy-efficient systems, and growing demand for thermal management solutions. KRN is strategically aligned with these trends, and we are actively scaling our capacities to meet the evolving needs of our customers. With the PLI incentive approval, we are further strengthening our value chain and reinforcing our presence in key markets, both in India and globally.”

Q1 FY26 Key Business Highlights

Subsidiary Secures PLI Incentive PLI Approval : KRN HVAC Products Pvt. Ltd., subsidiary, approved under PLI Scheme for white goods.

: KRN HVAC Products Pvt. Ltd., subsidiary, approved under PLI Scheme for white goods. Incentive Sanctioned : ₹141.72 Cr granted by IFCI Ltd.

: ₹141.72 Cr granted by IFCI Ltd. Purpose: To aid expansion, localization, and backward integration. Subsidiary Commences Production at Neemrana Plant Commercial Operations: KRN HVAC Products Pvt. Ltd., subsidiary commenced production on May 31, 2025.

KRN HVAC Products Pvt. Ltd., subsidiary commenced production on May 31, 2025. Location: RIICO Industrial Area, Neemrana, Alwar, Rajasthan.

RIICO Industrial Area, Neemrana, Alwar, Rajasthan. Product Focus: Heat Exchangers and HVAC products.

