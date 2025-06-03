KRN HVAC Commences Operations at State-of-the-Art Neemrana Plant, Boosting Capacity and Reach

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited (KRN) (NSE - KRN | BSE - 544263), a prominent player in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC&R) industry, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products Pvt. Ltd. (KRN HVAC), has successfully commenced commercial production and operations at its new manufacturing facility located at Plot No. SP1-24, RIICO Industrial Area, Kolila Joga, Neemrana, Alwar, Rajasthan, effective May 31, 2025.

This strategic development represents a significant milestone in KRN's broader growth and capacity enhancement journey, reaffirming its vision to scale up operations and deepen its presence across critical industrial and infrastructure sectors.

Key Highlights:

* Location & Connectivity: Situated in the RIICO Industrial Area of Neemrana (Rajasthan), the plant offers strong connectivity to Northern industrial clusters and logistics corridors.

* Product Focus: The plant is dedicated to the manufacturing of Heat Exchangers and HVAC Products, further strengthening the company's specialized product portfolio.

* Strategic Expansion: The operationalization of this plant aligns with KRN's long-term vision to expand its manufacturing footprint and meet the growing demand across domestic and international markets.

This new facility underscores the company's sustained commitment to excellence in engineering, timely project execution, and operational expansion. It positions KRN and its subsidiary to respond more efficiently to market needs while supporting future scalability.

Comment on Development Mr. Santosh Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited said, "The successful commissioning of our Neemrana facility is a significant milestone in KRN HVAC's strategic roadmap to scale operations and deepen market penetration. This facility is not only a testament to our commitment to advanced manufacturing and operational excellence, but also a critical enabler in addressing the growing demand for high-efficiency HVAC and heat exchanger solutions across core sectors such as infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, and commercial real estate. With its strategic location and modern capabilities, this plant will serve as a key hub for both domestic distribution and export-oriented production, reinforcing our position as a reliable and innovation-driven player in the HVAC&R space."

