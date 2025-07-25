Kryolan Expands Its Retail Foot Print With 3rd Store In Mumbai, Marking 20 Years in India and 80 Years Globally

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Kryolan, the global leader in professional make-up, has announced the opening of its third store in Mumbai, located in the culturally rich and commercially significant Colaba district, one of South Bombay's most iconic neighborhoods. This launch represents the brand's 11th retail outlet in India, coinciding with two major milestones80 years of Kryolan's international legacy and 20 years of operations in the Indian market.

With its strong heritage rooted in performance-driven make-up innovation, Kryolan has become a trusted brand for professionals across theatre, film, television, bridal, and fashion industries worldwide. The new Colaba store signals the brand's sustained commitment to geographic expansion, retail visibility, and deeper engagement with India's evolving beauty landscape.

The launch also witnessed the presence of Kryolan's global leadership, including Mr. Wolfram Langer, Managing Director and son of Kryolan's founder, and Mrs. Malgorzata Langer, Executive Director. They were joined by Mr. Madhivanan Ramaswamy, CEO of Kryolan Cosmetics India Pvt. Ltd. (KCIPL), and Mrs. Klaudia Korolec Loretti, COO of KCIPL, underlining the brand's high-level commitment to the Indian market.

"This launch is more than a new storeit's a strategic reaffirmation of our long-term investment in India. Mumbai has been pivotal to our India journey, and expanding into Colaba is about acknowledging the city's role as a creative capital while strengthening our proximity to professionals and consumers alike. Over the past two decades, we have seen India emerge as one of Kryolan's most dynamic markets. The opening of our 11th store reflects our continued confidence in the region. We aim to empower artists, facilitate industry collaboration, and contribute to the growing sophistication of India's beauty and performance industries" said Wolfram Langer, Managing Director, Kryolan International.

"The location for our 3rd store was carefully chosen as Colaba is known for its blend of artistic relevance, tourism, and consumer diversity, offering Kryolan a unique opportunity to serve both domestic and international audiences. The store features a walk-through layout, dedicated professional make-up stations, and plethora of products , reaffirming its strategic intent to offer not just retail, but a creative and educational experience," added Madhivanan Ramaswamy, CEO, KCIPL.

The Colaba store also reflects the brand's philosophy of combining global standards with local relevance. Kryolan's productsdesigned and manufactured in its Berlin and Chennai facilitiesare formulated with professional precision, but also tailored to local climate conditions, skin tones, and application needs. Kryolan India has played a crucial role in training programs, and the professionalisation of make-up education in the country. Kryolan conceived the "Make in India" policy over 20 years ago and strategiezed R&D localization & Production in Chennai, India.

Over the next 2-3 years, Kryolan plans to further expand its footprint across India with additional 10 stores, regional hubs, and enhanced digital integration. The company also plans to deepen its educational ecosystem through masterclasses, certifications, and collaborations with film schools, fashion institutions, and beauty academies.

The Colaba store is a continuation of Kryolan's vision to build a physical and creative network that supports the next generation of Indian make-up artists, while staying rooted in a global legacy of uncompromising quality and innovation.

