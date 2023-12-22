KSAA’s “Transformative Plan” unfolds under OSL Director Charchit Mishra’s Stewardship

Paradip Port (Paradip), December 22: The Kalinga Steamship Agents Association (KSAA) has embarked on an exciting new chapter under the dynamic stewardship of its inaugurated president, Shri Charchit Mishra, Director, M/s. Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), during a momentous assembly at Hotel Empires on December 6, 2023.

In his reactions, KSAA President Shri Charchit Mishra said, “This transformative plan is an open invitation to every member of the association. We encourage active participation as this marks only the beginning of an exciting journey that will shape the future of the Kalinga Steamship Agents Association.”

KSAA Secretary Shri Swodesh Ranjan Swain from M/s. Infinity Shipping Private Limited expressed, “As Shri Charchit Mishra leads the association and our transformative plan unfolds, we extend an invitation to every member to be an integral part of this journey. Together, we can elevate our association to new heights, ensuring it remains a valuable and supportive entity for all.”

Notably, KSAA reposes firm faith in Shri Charchit Mishra as he is a seasoned leader with a passion for positive change and is now steering the association toward a future of increased relevance and impact within the maritime community.

Besides, his strategic plan – crafted alongside a dedicated team – aims to foster collaboration, encourage continuous learning, and amplify advocacy efforts.

Moreover, KSAA pins high hopes on Shri Charchit Mishra as he ensures the effective execution of this transformative plan as well as his able leadership is a guiding force meant for navigating the association through uncharted waters towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

Prominent among others who are adding wisdom and guidance to this journey of KSAA are:

Shri Antaryami Patnaik from M/s. Roy & Charterjee Pvt. Ltd., as Honorary Advisor;

Shri Manoranjan Mishra from M/s. Everett (India) Pvt Ltd and Shri Minaketan Behera from M/s. Interocean Shipping (India) Pvt. Ltd. as Vice Presidents.

The illustrious team of Office Bearers comprises:

Shri Swodesh Ranjan Swain from M/s. Infinity Shipping Private Limited as Secretary;

Shri Arun Kumar from M/s. GAC Shipping (India) Pvt. Ltd. as Joint Secretary;

Shri Junith Kumar Das from M/s. Chowgule Brothers Pvt. Ltd., as Treasurer;

Shri Umasankar Mishra from M/s. ASL SHIPPING & Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd. & Shri Subas Chandra Nayak from M/s. James Machinosh & Co. Pvt. Ltd. as Cashiers.

The Executive Members are:

Shri Harihar Dash from M/s. Orissa Stevedores Ltd, Shri A K Ojha from M/s. United liners shipping services LLP, Shri Sukanta Chaudhuri from M/s. Eveready Shipping Pvt. Ltd., Shri Bhanukar Mohapatra from M/s. Seatrans Shipmanagement Services Pvt. Ltd., Shri Sufi Ahmmed from M/s. The Liberty Marine Syndicate Pvt Ltd, Shri Manoranjan Pal from M/s. Ace Commercial Co Pvt. Ltd., Shri Jitendra Kumar Pati from M/s. Merchant Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd., Shri Santosh Kumar Satpathy from M/s. TM International Logistics Ltd., Shri Priti Sundar Swain from M/s. Bothra Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd., and Shri Basudeb Patra from M/s. Transworld Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

