KSB Limited registers 24.8% sales growth!

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: KSB Limited, one of leading pumps and Valves manufacturer in India recorded a growth of 24.8% with a sales value of 10,809 Mio. INR on its half-yearly sales (Jan to Jun 2023) vis-à-vis 2022 (Jan to Jun 2022).

-Sales increased by 24.8% compared to H1 2022

-Q2 Order Intake at 6165 Mio INR growing by 26% over Q2 2022

-Export business is seeing an upward trend

-Zonal office Kolkata has shifted to a new location. New office was inaugurated on 10th July 2023

-Successful Implementation of warehouse management at all the plant

-Commodity Prices are showing signs of stability

-Received FM packager certificate for firefighting pumps

-Significant growth in Solar business – Qualification in SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) tender

-Strong Governance score of 70 and an overall ESG score of 56, as rated by CRISIL. This score is based on information available in public domain in 2022 before publishing Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) for the year ended 2022.

Business Highlights

(All amounts in INR million)

Summarising the Q2’23 performance, Mr. Farrokh Bhathena, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited said, “KSB showcased remarkable performance and significant developments during the second quarter of 2023. We aim to maintain a strong performance in the rest of the year too, driven by a healthy Order Intake of 6165 Mio INR in Q2 2023. We remain optimistic about the demand situation as a consistent upward trend is seen in our export business, which will strengthen our position in the global market. Additionally, our Solar division has witnessed significant growth, propelling us toward a future focused on attaining sustainable solutions. We have also successfully implemented warehouse management across all our plants. These efforts will positively impact overall operational efficiency and profitability. As we move forward, KSB remains committed to excellence, sustainability and creating lasting value for all stakeholders.”

KSB Limited Founded in 1960 in India is a part of KSB SE & Co KGaA., – one of the world’s leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems. Combining innovative technology and excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company has been offering innovative and sturdy solutions to cater to the myriad needs of the Indian Customer may it be in power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, water transport, etc. The activities of KSB’s in-house research centre focus on the areas of hydraulics, sealing technology, materials, production technology and automation.

Today the KSB group has a presence on all the continents with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations. More than 15,000 employees generate annual consolidated sales revenue of over Two billion Euros.

Contact :

KSB Limited, Mumbai-Pune Road, Pimpri, Pune 411 018.

