KuCL 2.0 Course: Shaping the Future of DevOps; Over 19 students from KuCL have been placed so far

SRV Media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: Unnati Development and Training Centre Pvt Ltd. celebrate the success of its KuCL 2.0 and Red Hat Linux course, with students like Sakshi Kulkarni, Kasturi Ghadge, Aditi Kale, Aniket Sambare, Dipali Dhanwade, Kedar Deshpande, Ravi Vishwakarma, Hrutwik Ugle, Dhananjay Khandagale, Samiksha Wavre, Aniket Pathade, Bhagyshree Kakade, Gajanan Huse, Rahul Jadhav, Supriya, Rushikesh Sandikar, Vaishnavi Mande, Mahesh Chauthe and Hrutvik Ugle landing coveted positions in DevOps field leading in Multi-National Companies.

The KuCL 2.0 course equips aspiring professionals with the skills and knowledge to excel in the dynamic DevOps field. Covering cloud computing, container management, CI/CD pipelines, and infrastructure as code, the curriculum offers a comprehensive foundation. Hands-on labs and industry-oriented projects solidify learning, preparing graduates for real-world application.

These high-achieving students are now positioned to make significant contributions to the tech industry. Their success is a testament to the effectiveness of the KuCL 2.0 program and the dedication of Unnati's expert instructors.

Unnati has revamped its KuCL course, KuCL 2.2, to address the evolving IT landscape. The updated course includes modules on DevSecOps and DevMLOps, Linux Security, AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, ML, DS, GenAI, and RedHat OpenShift AI. It focuses on security, automation, and machine learning operations, equipping learners with the latest tools to navigate the ever-changing technology landscape. Unnati's forward-thinking approach to education ensures learners stay ahead of the curve.

Unnati Development and Training Centre Pvt Ltd. has recently expanded its certification offerings, introducing the Certified Container Administrator certification and Certified Linux Administrator by Linux Academy Australia. We are proud to announce that, as of April, 20 students have successfully achieved these prestigious certifications.

In addition to this accomplishment, we're excited to share that 30 students have earned the Red Hat Certified System Administrator designation, showcasing their proficiency in Red Hat technologies. Furthermore, 15 students have attained the Red Hat Certified Specialist in Containers certification, demonstrating their expertise in containerized applications.

About Unnati Development and Training Centre Pvt Ltd.

Unnati Development and Training Centre Pvt Ltd. is a leader in training and consulting services for DevOps, cloud computing, and software development. Their experienced team is passionate about empowering organizations to adopt DevOps practices and optimize software delivery processes.

In a strategic move to expand its reach, Unnati has recently opened a new branch in the vibrant Wakad area in Pune. With the addition of this branch, Unnati now boasts a total of three branches, including the Head Office at CIDCO Chh. Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) and the existing branch at Beed Bypass Chh. Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). This expansion aligns with Unnati's commitment to providing quality education and services to a wider audience.

For more information, visit their website: https://unnatidevelopment.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor