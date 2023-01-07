La Excellence IAS Academy bags Best IAS Coaching Institute in Hyderabad from What After College

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 06: La Excellence IAS Academy has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Best IAS Coaching Institute in Hyderabad’ by What After College, an Educational Portal in India. The Award was conferred at the prestigious Hotel Le Meridian in Hyderabad on 12th Sep 2022 and was received by Dr. Rambabu Paladugu from LA Excellence IAS Academy.

This recognition is a testament to the commitment and dedication that La Excellence IAS Academy, Hyderabad has put in to provide quality educational services to its students striving hard for a better future. Founded back in 2009, La Excellence IAS Academy has since become one of the leading institutions for civil services coaching ( IAS/IPS ) coaching both offline and online across the country. In their 11 years of service, they have managed to help over 15000+students excel academically.

At La Excellence, their main focus is on providing holistic career guidance and advice which helps equip students with all the necessary skills required to be successful IAS officers or civil servants. To do this, they conduct rigorous assessment processes as well as personal counselling sessions with faculty members who will create personalized pathways that are tailored to each student’s individual needs and aspirations so they can achieve their dreams without any difficulty. An exclusive mentorship program is created to make sure that no student is left behind.

Apart from academic support, La Excellence also pays attention to other important abilities such as public speaking and reasoning which helps students greatly when it comes down to appearing for interviews. Answer writing skills are imparted with Daily mains practice, Test series program etc. Mock tests and assessments are conducted regularly to keep up with current changes as well as new trends in the civil services exam so that students are always up-to-date with their preparation levels.

Moreover, La Excellence provides various other activities such as seminars, workshops, and Mock Interviews with reputed IAS/IPS officers to build confidence amongst its students. On top of this, technology is also used as a tool for more efficient learning so both teachers and students don’t fall behind when it comes down to getting selected into public services.

The “Best IAS Coaching Institute in Hyderabad and Bangalore” award conferred by What After college is yet another indication of how La Excellence strives relentlessly towards providing quality education to its deserving students who want nothing but success ahead of them.

In an interview, Dr. Rambabu Paladugu of LA Excellence IAS has clearly stated that Success is the outcome of the philosophy of excellence at every stage. A dedicated R and D team, reputed Faculty, Mentors and strong administrative systems are the reasons behind this success. He attributes the institutes’ consistent success to the students and his team. La Excellence also has started a CORE batch to focus on well-performing meritorious students who need extra input. It is expected to increase the results further. The state of Art new facility is expected to increase students’ experience further.

