Lagnam Spintex Limited Receives State Export Award by Rajasthan Government

September 23: Lagnam Spintex Limited, a leading manufacturer of high-quality cotton yarn in India, received the Rajasthan State Export Award on 17th September 2022 at Hotel Clarks, Amer, Jaipur, in recognition of Highest Growth in the category of Textiles for the year 2020. The state-level event was hosted successfully, and the award was delivered by Mrs Shakuntala Rawat Ji, Hon’ble Minister of Industry & State Enterprises.

The award was hosted by the Government of Rajasthan in association with the Department of Industries and Commerce. The company was recognised for the highest growth in the category of Textiles for the year 2020. The event was aimed at boosting the confidence of the awardees, which will, in turn, take up the trade in the state.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Anand Mangal, Promoter and Managing Director of Lagnam Spintex, said, “We are absolutely delighted to receive the award. Such recognitions make us believe that we are on the right path, doing the right thing. It is an honourable and memorable moment for the team and us. With continuous support and trust, we will strive to do our best in the field. We are happy to be greeted with such warmth and respect.”

Lagnam Spintex is an NSE Listed company. The company is profitable and is continuously sharing its positive results per quarter. The company recently launched its expansion project of Rs 218 crores which is likely to add another Rs 300 crores to the company’s top line annually, boosting the financials further.

