Lakh dukho ki ek dawa on LOCAL BANDHAN

New Delhi [India], April 14 (/GPRC): Sagar Pagar, the visionary entrepreneur behind Aaryan Infocom, Areopagus Spa and Wellness Center, Mitokondria Films, and SYP Academy, is now changing the game with his latest creation: LOCAL BANDHAN India's first Marathi OTT guidance app. With over 200 Experts offering guidance on topics ranging from arts and entertainment to education, medicine, career, business skills, law, fitness, social work, investment, and lifestyle, LOCAL BANDHAN is set to revolutionize the way people access knowledge. And who better to lead the charge than Sagar Pagar, whose track record of success speaks for itself? LOCAL BANDHAN has already the support of highly acclaimed artists Atul Parchure, Sonia Parchure, Sameer Patil, Bharat Jadhav, Mrinal Kulkarni, Bhargavi Chirmuley, Bharat Ganeshpure and many more who are always enthusiastic to support the brand. With Sagar Pagar at the helm, LOCAL BANDHAN is poised to become the go-to source for Marathi-speaking audiences looking to expand their horizons and unlock their full potential.

A Doctor's Duty

The world of medicine is a challenging yet fulfilling path that requires years of dedication, education, and training before one can even begin practicing. It demands a deep-rooted passion for social service, which is a vital trait for any medical professional. A doctor's duty is never-ending, and they must always be available to provide their services whenever called upon.

In the realm of ophthalmology, Dr T.P. Lahane stands out as a remarkable figure. With over 162,000 successful cataract surgeries under his belt, he has set a world record and earned the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2008 for his exceptional social work. When discussing the longevity of the medical field with Mr Sagar Pagar at LOCAL BANDHAN, Dr Lahane emphasized that the path to becoming a doctor is a journey that requires hard work and patience. Dr T.P. Lahane said "There are two things in medical course one is hard work and second is longevity, by the time you complete your studies, your friends have already settled in their life, but also remember that when a person from a different field turns 60, they get retired but when a doctor turn 60 he is considered as an experience doctor and his golden period starts".

In India, plastic surgery is a competitive field that demands accuracy. It can be an arduous career path for aspiring individuals, but those with a talent for sketching or sculpting may have an advantage. According to renowned plastic surgeon, Dr Parag Telang, stated on LOCAL

BANDHAN, "When it comes to plastic surgery, you need precision and a little bit of artistry, even our senior plastic surgeons are into sketching or sculpture, so it is vital to have artistic touch".

Dynamic World of Career Opportunities

Sagar Pagar, the champion of career guidance, recently delved into the world of medicine on LOCAL BANDHAN. In a conversation with Senior Intensive Care Consultant Dr. Rahul Pandit, they explored the vast array of career options available in this challenging yet rewarding field.

Dr Rahul Pandit shed light on the vital role played by the support system in medicine. According to Dr Rahul Pandit, "From doctors to nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers, cleaners who clean ICU rooms and hospitals, infection control doctors and nurses, x-ray technicians, radiology technicians and many more, everyone is integral to the working of medicine. I won't be able to do anything as a doctor if I don't have this support system".

While speaking to LOCAL BANDHAN, he shared the availability of paramedical courses. With two to three years of training in emergency care, infection control, radio diagnostics, OT technology, and physician assistance, aspirants can build a fulfilling career in this field.

For those seeking guidance on this challenging path, LOCAL BANDHAN offers a wealth of resources. India's first platform for guidance in Marathi provides access to advice from esteemed doctors such as Dr Sandesh Mayekar, Dr Neelkanth Dhamnaskar, Dr Samir Garde, Dr Nimesh Mehta, Dr Parag Telang, Dr Radhika Tonsey, Dr Kaustubh Vaidya and many others. With LOCAL BANDHAN now available on Google Store and Play Store, aspiring medical professionals can receive the guidance and support they need to succeed in this fulfilling field.

