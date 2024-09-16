Lakshmi Ganapathy Films Acquires North India Theatrical Rights for Martin - After KGF 2, RRR

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 16: Lakshmi Ganpathy Films Studios has made a significant acquisition, securing the theatrical rights for the highly anticipated pan-India film "Martin" across North India. Directed by A.P. Arjun and starring the dynamic Dhruva Sarja, "Martin" is poised to captivate audiences with its multi-lingual release in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and more. The film will hit theatres on October 11, 2024, making it a major attraction during the Dussehra festival.

Produced by Uday K. Mehta and Suraj Uday Mehta, "Martin" promises to be a high-octane action entertainer that will resonate with audiences across India and beyond. The film recently launched its first song, Dhadkano Main, featuring Dhruva Sarja and Vaibhavi Shandilya, with breathtaking visuals shot in stunning locations like Agra, Jodhpur, Kashmir, and Badami. The song has already garnered significant buzz, further amplifying excitement for the film's release.

Lakshmi Ganpathy Films' strategic acquisition of the North India rights underscores the studio's commitment to bringing top-tier entertainment to the region. With Martin releasing in six major languagesHindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengaliit is set to be a pan-India spectacle, catering to diverse audiences across the country.

The film's release dateOctober 11, 2024marks the perfect Dussehra celebration for cinema lovers. With its star-studded cast, gripping storyline, and pan-India appeal, Martin is sure to make waves in the box office, especially under the capable distribution network of Lakshmi Ganpathy Films in the North India territory.

