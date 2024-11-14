LALIGA and Turespana Unite to Foster Cultural Exchange Through Football in Mumbai

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: LALIGA, the largest football ecosystem in the world, in association with Turespana successfully hosted a thrilling watch party in Mumbai at the prestigious Bombay Gymkhana recently. Bringing together football enthusiasts for the Real Madrid CF vs CA Osasuna game: Turespana and LALIGA presented their alliance to bridge gaps between Spain and India, utilizing the strategic potential of the beautiful game. Working alongside Turespana in India since 2023, LALIGA jointly launched an initiative with Instituto Cervantes and Turespana in 2022; exploring a similar theme at the "Exploring destination delights and the magic of football in Spain" at an event in India. These joint efforts will be further strengthened this year by events such as this one, using football as a conduit for building cultural and human connections between Spain and India.

Providing fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the game in an authentic manner, the watch party also included a host of activations, such as raffles and a specially curated Spanish tapas to complete the LALIGA experience.

With a focus on enhancing regional ties, through an approach of internationalization and collaboration, LALIGA alongside domestic and foreign partners seeks to create opportunities for mutual growth between the two countries through the beautiful game. With a commitment to building the game in India through the LALIGA Football Schools project, more than 6,500 young players have been trained in more than 48 LALIGA Football Schools centers in India under the LALIGA Methodology. The league also seeks to provide fans in India with convenient viewing slots; accommodating its audience by including fixtures that allow Indian football enthusiasts to watch the games at a convenient time in India.

Engaging with more than 230 million followers on social network sites globally through 16 platforms in 20 different languages, LALIGA uses the power of internationalization; embracing both in-person and digital activations such as watch parties, street marketing activities, digital campaigns, raffles, workshops, and experiential events with fans, to build its connect with fans in the country. In addition, LALIGA recently launched its famous "Welcome to LALIGA", a comprehensive guide to the 24-25 season of the Spanish competition.

Speaking at the presentation, Elena Orland, Director of the Tourism Office of Spain in India, expressed her excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to bring the passion and energy of LALIGA to the heart of Mumbai with this special watch party. This event not only celebrates Spain's beloved game of football but also shines a spotlight on the diverse landscapes of our regions, from Madrid's vibrant city life to Navarra's pristine natural beauty. With lush forests, rugged mountains, and unique biospheres, Navarra offers a sanctuary for nature lovers and adventurers alike. We hope this experience inspires Indian fans to explore the incredible diversity Spain has to offer."

Aakriti Vohra - LALIGA Global Network Delegate in India added, "Football is a universal language, and events such as these help us connect with fans on a deeper level. We're proud to be fostering cultural exchange through the beautiful game and it is a moment of genuine pride for us, to partner with iconic institutions that understand the power of the game to build closer bonds."

Football fans in India can watch all LALIGA games streamed LIVE & for FREE on the GXR website and App.

