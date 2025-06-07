Landmark TRIC Valve Implantation at Dana Shivam Heart & Superspeciality Hospital, Jaipur by Dr Sunil Garssa

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 7: In a significant milestone for interventional cardiology, a 75-year-old female patient suffering from severe tricuspid valve regurgitation and right heart failure was successfully treated with a percutaneous TRIC valve implantation at Dana Shivam Heart & Superspeciality Hospital, Jaipur. The procedure was led by Dr. Sunil Kumar Garssa (MD, DM, FACC, FSCAI), Senior Consultant Cardiologist and Director of the Cardiac Cath Lab.

Case Overview: Debilitating Symptoms and High Risk

The patient presented with right heart failure, manifesting as pedal edema, ascites, and pleural effusion. Her condition was so severe that she was unable to walk to the bathroom independently. Initial management was conservative, involving medication and pleural fluid aspiration, which provided only limited symptomatic relief.

Diagnostic Findings: Severe Valve Regurgitation with Preserved LV Function

Echocardiography revealed:

Normal left ventricular (LV) function

Severe tricuspid valve regurgitation

Near-normal right ventricular (RV) pressures

Funnel-shaped inferior and superior vena cava (IVC and SVC) — a sign of chronic venous congestion

Minimally Invasive Procedure: Expertise-Driven and Incision-Free

The TRIC valve implantation was performed via the right femoral vein using a completely percutaneous approach — no incision or stitches were required. This advanced intervention demands a high level of expertise, especially given the fragile condition of the patient and the complexity of the tricuspid valve anatomy.

Dr. Sunil Kumar Garssa, who has over 19 years of cardiology experience, emphasized the technical challenges of the case. “These are very high-risk, symptomatic patients. A detailed understanding of anatomy and solid procedural experience is essential,” he stated.

Successful Outcome: Quick Recovery and Discharge

The procedure was uneventful, and the patient made a swift recovery:

Transferred to general ward the next day

Discharged shortly thereafter

Now ambulatory and able to walk independently

About Dr. Sunil Kumar Garssa

Dr. Garssa is renowned for his proficiency in:

Radial angiography and angioplasty

Percutaneous interventions for congenital heart disease (e.g., PDA and ASD device closures)

Complex structural heart disease interventions

He currently serves as Senior Consultant in Cardiology and Director of Cardiac Cath Lab at Dana Shivam Heart & Superspeciality Hospital.

A Model of Innovation and Expertise in Cardiology

This successful TRIC valve implantation demonstrates the hospital's commitment to cutting-edge cardiac care and underscores Dr. Garssa’s leadership in interventional cardiology. The case represents a beacon of hope for elderly patients with inoperable tricuspid valve disease and severe symptoms.

