Landmark TRIC Valve Implantation at Dana Shivam Heart & Superspeciality Hospital, Jaipur by Dr Sunil Garssa
By PNN | Updated: June 7, 2025 19:13 IST2025-06-07T19:09:11+5:302025-06-07T19:13:17+5:30
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 7: In a significant milestone for interventional cardiology, a 75-year-old female patient suffering from severe ...
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 7: In a significant milestone for interventional cardiology, a 75-year-old female patient suffering from severe tricuspid valve regurgitation and right heart failure was successfully treated with a percutaneous TRIC valve implantation at Dana Shivam Heart & Superspeciality Hospital, Jaipur. The procedure was led by Dr. Sunil Kumar Garssa (MD, DM, FACC, FSCAI), Senior Consultant Cardiologist and Director of the Cardiac Cath Lab.
Case Overview: Debilitating Symptoms and High Risk
The patient presented with right heart failure, manifesting as pedal edema, ascites, and pleural effusion. Her condition was so severe that she was unable to walk to the bathroom independently. Initial management was conservative, involving medication and pleural fluid aspiration, which provided only limited symptomatic relief.
Diagnostic Findings: Severe Valve Regurgitation with Preserved LV Function
Echocardiography revealed:
- Normal left ventricular (LV) function
- Severe tricuspid valve regurgitation
- Near-normal right ventricular (RV) pressures
- Funnel-shaped inferior and superior vena cava (IVC and SVC) — a sign of chronic venous congestion
Minimally Invasive Procedure: Expertise-Driven and Incision-Free
The TRIC valve implantation was performed via the right femoral vein using a completely percutaneous approach — no incision or stitches were required. This advanced intervention demands a high level of expertise, especially given the fragile condition of the patient and the complexity of the tricuspid valve anatomy.
Dr. Sunil Kumar Garssa, who has over 19 years of cardiology experience, emphasized the technical challenges of the case. “These are very high-risk, symptomatic patients. A detailed understanding of anatomy and solid procedural experience is essential,” he stated.
Successful Outcome: Quick Recovery and Discharge
The procedure was uneventful, and the patient made a swift recovery:
- Transferred to general ward the next day
- Discharged shortly thereafter
- Now ambulatory and able to walk independently
About Dr. Sunil Kumar Garssa
Dr. Garssa is renowned for his proficiency in:
- Radial angiography and angioplasty
- Percutaneous interventions for congenital heart disease (e.g., PDA and ASD device closures)
- Complex structural heart disease interventions
He currently serves as Senior Consultant in Cardiology and Director of Cardiac Cath Lab at Dana Shivam Heart & Superspeciality Hospital.
A Model of Innovation and Expertise in Cardiology
This successful TRIC valve implantation demonstrates the hospital's commitment to cutting-edge cardiac care and underscores Dr. Garssa’s leadership in interventional cardiology. The case represents a beacon of hope for elderly patients with inoperable tricuspid valve disease and severe symptoms.
If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app