LANXESS India wins the ‘DigiTech Front Runner of the year’ FICCI Chemicals & Petrochemicals Award 2024

Mumbai [Maharashtra] [India] November 07: LANXESS India has won the FICCI Chemicals & Petrochemicals Award 2024 for ‘DigiTech Front Runner of the year' category in chemical sector. Smt. Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India presented the award to LANXESS in the presence of Smt. Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India and other stakeholders of the sector.

Namitesh Roy Choudhury, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India along with Balaram Khot, Wholetime Director & Head of PTSE received the Digitech Front Runner of the year award on behalf of the organization at an event held in Mumbai on 17th October 2024.

The award recognizes the organization's commitment to digitalization, emphasizing on our capabilities and tools that enhance process improvement, asset reliability, safety, sustainability, and cost savings. Through the strategic implementation of digital solutions across our value chain, we continue to drive operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) organizes Chemical & Petrochemical Awards ceremony as a part of the India Chem series of events to felicitate companies for their contribution in the development of chemical and petrochemical industry.

Commenting on the success, Namitesh Roy Choudhury, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India said, “We are truly honored to receive this esteemed award. By leveraging new technologies and adopting a digital mindset, we streamline our processes and drive improvements in productivity, connectivity, and overall organizational performance to deliver enhanced value to our customers, employees and other stakeholders.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor