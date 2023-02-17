LANXESS Performance Materials showcased impressive range of high performance plastics at PLASTINDIA 2023

New Delhi (India), February 17: LANXESS Performance Materials, a leading global joint venture established between LANXESS and Advent International for high-performance engineering polymers presented a range of modern and lightweight solutions with high-performance plastics for the automotive, two-wheeler and e-mobility industry at PLASTINDIA 2023 from 1st to 5th February. The company also exhibited select applications of high-performance plastics in the electronics and electrical industry.

Polyamides and polybutylene terephthalates, reinforced with a glass fiber content of up to 60 percent, are ideal for applications in lightweight construction, which can be attributed to their strength and stiffness. They form a lightweight and economical alternative to sheet molding compounds (SMC) and other reinforced thermosets, as well as to metals like steel, aluminum and die-cast zinc. LANXESS Performance Materials, therefore, has been regularly adding new variations to its already wide range of injection molding materials in this segment.

At PLASTINDIA 2023, LANXESS exhibited lightweight and sustainable solutions for automobiles such as front-end module structures, air intake hoses, engine covers, brake pedals, spare wheel recesses, oil modules and other parts frequently used by automobile manufacturers. The company is one of the largest suppliers of high-performance materials in the field of engineering plastics (Durethan®, Pocan®) both in India and globally. A breakthrough this year, is the application of these materials in both injection molded and blow molded designs in different parts of two-wheelers, for example – blow molded single layer polyamide fuel tanks. This is the first-of-its-kind application, in which specifically developed Durethan® BC550Z is being used to manufacture the fuel tank of two-wheelers matching the stringent norms laid down by the Environmental Protection Agency, USA.

“India is emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing passenger car markets and second largest two-wheeler market in the world. This makes us optimistic about the prospects of our high-performance plastics in India and a large platform like PLASTINDIA will only validate the potential. Various new applications are being continuously tested and tried by all large auto manufacturers and this year, the two-wheeler industry holds promise too. The compounding facility for Durethan® and Pocan® in Jhagadia, Gujarat is able to address the needs of not just the Indian market but also customers overseas”, said Milan Vignjevic, Director – Sales and Marketing, LANXESS Performance Materials – APAC region.

Commenting on the Indian market, Pankaj Khare, Business Head – of LANXESS Performance Materials India Private Limited said, “With the support of the government, electric vehicles have started penetrating in the Indian market. LANXESS Performance Materials is perfectly poised to cater to this growing market through its broad portfolio of PA6, PA66 & PBT e-mobility application solutions. We encourage our customers to connect with us for their requirements of high-performance plastics (including FR compounds) for battery systems and electric power train innovations.”

