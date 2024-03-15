Launch of a First-of-its-kind Danish Industry and CII – IGBC Research Report – ‘Unveiling the Profitability in Indian Businesses through Sustainable Workspaces’

13 March 2024 at Novotel Ahmedabad (1000 to 1100 hrs – inaugural session)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] March 15: To recognise the importance of intangible benefits in green buildings, Danish Industry (DI) and CII-Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) are launching a first-of-its-kind research report ‘Sustainable Workspaces – Catalysts for Productivity and Profitability in Indian Businesses.

With a mission to prioritise sustainability, development and economic cooperation, Denmark and India have been partnering on various fronts by collaborating through exchange of ideas, technology, and research.

Danish Industry and the CII – IGBC have pursued a collaborative research project that seeks to identify the role of green buildings in creating better economic opportunities and enhancement of physical, intellectual, and social well-being of building occupants.

His Excellence Freddy Svane, Ambassador of the Royal Danish Embassy to India, Shri Ashwini Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Urban Development & Urban Housing Department, Government of Gujarat, launched the research report along with other dignitaries.

H. E. Freddy Svane, Ambassador of the Royal Danish Embassy to India shared that this was a milestone event for the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Denmark and India, and will only strengthen the collaboration between the countries.

Shri Ashwini Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Urban Development & Urban Housing Department, Government of Gujarat, expressed that he is very glad that the research work has been taken up in the vibrant city of Gujarat and trusts that it will set a precedent across India. He shared that Gujarat is leading in many fronts including sustainability.

Mr. Jayesh Hariyani, Chairman IGBC Ahmedabad Chapter, said that “With wider adoption of green buildings, the awareness on health and well-being of occupants in the buildings has started increasing and gaining primary importance. IGBC has been spearheading the green building movement in India since 2001. I am happy to share that IGBC is facilitating 11.51 billion sq.ft of green built space in India”.

“Economic growth is important, so is the environment. Integrating sustainable measures in our workspaces can help balance both these aspects. Besides resource efficiency, it has an immense impact on the health and well-being of employees, resulting in higher productivity and talent retention. I am happy to share that IGBC is facilitating 1.35 billion sq.ft of green built space in Gujarat”. – said Mr. Sameer Sinha, Immed. Past Chairman, IGBC Ahmedabad Chapter

“I can confidently say that, along with the tangible benefits of green buildings, the intangible benefits to make business sense!” – said Mr. Taral Shah, co-chairman, IGBC Ahmedabad Chapter

“This research project is a great example that changes and development happens through exposure and dialogue between diverse stakeholders with an explorative mindset. Bringing together experts from different fields made it possible to establish new insights about the dynamics and interdependence between employee well-being, workspaces and business performance.” said Ms. Bente Toftkaer, Director – Danish Industry India.

The launch report and its key takeaways come at an opportune time as the entire industry and office work culture are going through a massive change. It is the right time to advocate the importance of adopting green and healthy building concepts for buildings and businesses

This is the first time in the country that such research has been conducted, to understand the perceptions and behaviours of building occupants vis-à-vis workspace environment, employee well-being and business performance.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from stakeholders such as corporate offices, manufacturing facilities, architects, engineers, developers, and other members of the green building fraternity.

