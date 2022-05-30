Launch of Edtech brand, 'UtSide' at EduSpark Summit, 2022

An initiative by Paperboat Studios, 'UtSide' is India's 1st Online AVGC Campus, offering specialization courses in Creature FX, FX, Look Development, 3D Character Animation, VFX Compositing and Realtime 3D Cinematics, upskilling students and working professionals into becoming specialists, bridging the gap for both, quality content and quality professionals.

Soumitra Ranade, co-founder of Paperboat and Utside said, "We are very excited to team up with Puneet Sharma on this journey that will bring a paradigm shift in the AVGC sector. All the studios across India and in fact the world have multiple vacancies but very few trained personnel to fill those spots. UtSide will go a long way in addressing this very pressing issue."

The early part of last decade witnessed a content consumption explosion across India with cheaper mobiles & affordable internet. During the pandemic, the consumption of content multiplied many folds, with an on- growing demand by consumers across different platforms.

The box office success of many Indian VFX blockbusters sequels such as Bahubali, KGF & RRR set a high benchmark for the AVGC industry. We are increasingly witnessing Indian VFX artists working in International Studios, contributing to Academy Award Winning movies bringing versatility and creativity to realms of life.

During this year's Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an AVGC promotion task force to help build domestic capacity and serve the global demand in the sector. The AVGC Promotion Task Force would help India achieve its potential of capturing 5 per cent of the global $40 billion market share by 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30 per cent, and creating over 1,60,000 new jobs annually. It is also a prestigious moment for India to be 'Country of Honor' this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

Currently, there is an unprecedented demand for quality content in Animation and VFX which elevates the requirement for quality professionals in specialized departments such as Creature FX, Compositing, FX, Animation, Look Development, but there is dearth of quality artists requisite by studios worldwide.

Puneet Sharma, co-founder and Managing Director of Utside said, "We are catering to a huge demand for skilled specialists in Indian and International studios across the world. Our Specialisation programs delivered by seasoned working professionals on our online learning platform designed for AVGC Training is the need of the hour."

UtSide, an Online AVGC Campus specially designed for AVGC training where seasoned mentors working in renowned studios groom creative artists into becoming specialists, to deliver impeccably-crafted visuals. UtSide, is in sync with the objectives of AVGC Promotion Task Force to upskill artistry into skilled professionals to serve the demands for our domestic and global industry engaging, educating and inspiring the next generation of animation and VFX artists.

